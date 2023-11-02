BOH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.29, changing hands as high as $53.47 per share. Bank of Hawaii Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BOH's low point in its 52 week range is $30.8301 per share, with $82.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.27.

