BSBK

Bogota Financial Reports Profit In The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

July 31, 2025 — 05:36 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Bogota Financial (BSBK), a US-based bank holding company, reported on Thursday its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, posting a profit after recording a loss in the same period last year.

The company reported a net income of $224 thousand or $0.02 per share, a significant increase compared to the net loss of $432 thousand or $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year.

The net interest income for the three-month period was $3.7 million, an increase compared to $2.7 million in the same period last year.

The company's net interest margin increased and was at 1.74% in the three months ended on June 30, 2025, which was 1.21% in the same period in 2024.

BSBK currently trades at $8.29 or 2.20% higher on the NasdaqCM.

