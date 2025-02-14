Bogota Financial Corp. Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024, Showing Net Loss Despite Strategic Balance Sheet Restructuring

Bogota Financial Corp. reported net losses for Q4 and 2024, amidst shifts in assets and liabilities.

Bogota Financial Corp. reported a net loss of $930,000, or $0.07 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, a slight improvement from a loss of $1.2 million in the same period last year. For the full year, the loss increased to $2.2 million, compared to a profit of $643,000 in 2023. The company's total assets rose by 3.4% to $971.5 million, driven by increases in cash and cash equivalents, while net loans decreased slightly by 0.4%. Total deposits grew by 2.7%, primarily due to an increase in interest-bearing deposits. The company's interest expenses surged due to rising costs associated with funding, while net interest income fell significantly by 29.5%. Bogota engaged in a balance sheet restructuring, including a sale-leaseback transaction that resulted in a $9 million gain, although it also realized a loss from selling securities. The CEO highlighted ongoing challenges related to interest rates but expressed confidence in strategies to enhance performance and shareholder value moving forward.

Potential Positives

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024 improved to $930,000 from $1.2 million in the prior year, indicating a positive trend in financial performance.

Total assets increased by $32.2 million, or 3.4%, reflecting growth in the company’s balance sheet and overall financial stability.

Regulatory approval for a stock repurchase program allowing the company to buy back up to 237,090 shares can enhance shareholder value.

Non-interest income rose by 48.2% to $419,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, driven by gains on the sale of assets, showcasing improved revenue diversity.

Potential Negatives

Reported a significant net loss of $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, contrasting with a net income of $643,000 for the previous year, indicating a substantial decline in financial performance.

Net interest income decreased by 29.5% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, reflecting pressures from rising interest expenses.

Delinquent loans increased to $14.3 million, representing 2.01% of total loans at December 31, 2024, contributing to concerns over loan quality.

FAQ

What was Bogota Financial Corp.'s net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024?

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Bogota Financial Corp. reported a net loss of $930,000.

How did total assets change by the end of 2024?

Total assets increased by $32.2 million, reaching $971.5 million at December 31, 2024.

What was the impact of share repurchases in 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, 188,047 shares were repurchased at a cost of $1.4 million under the buyback program.

What factors contributed to the decline in net loans?

The decrease in net loans was primarily due to declines in residential and construction loans, countered by commercial real estate loan growth.

How much did non-interest income increase in Q4 2024?

Non-interest income increased by $136,000, or 48.2%, to $419,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BSBK) (the “Company”), the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the “Bank”), reported a net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024 of $930,000 or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million or $0.09 per basic and diluted share for the comparable prior year period. The Company reported a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $2.2 million or $0.17 per basic and diluted share compared to net income of $643,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the prior year.





On April 24, 2024, the Company announced it had received regulatory approval to repurchase up to 237,090 shares of its common stock, which was approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock (excluding shares held by Bogota Financial, MHC). The program does not have a scheduled expiration date and the Board of Directors may suspend or discontinue the program at any time. As of December 31, 2024, 188,047 shares have been repurchased under this program at a cost of $1.4 million.







Other Financial Highlights:









Total assets increased $32.2 million, or 3.4%, to $971.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $939.3 million at December 31, 2023, largely due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents and other assets, offset by a decrease in net loans and premises and equipment.



Total assets increased $32.2 million, or 3.4%, to $971.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $939.3 million at December 31, 2023, largely due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents and other assets, offset by a decrease in net loans and premises and equipment.



Cash and cash equivalents increased $27.3 million, or 109.5%, to $52.2 million at December 31, 2024 from $24.9 million at December 31, 2023, as increases in deposits and borrowings and loan and security maturities outpaced loan growth.



Cash and cash equivalents increased $27.3 million, or 109.5%, to $52.2 million at December 31, 2024 from $24.9 million at December 31, 2023, as increases in deposits and borrowings and loan and security maturities outpaced loan growth.



Securities decreased $1.2 million, or 0.9%, to $140.3 million at December 31, 2024 from $141.5 million at December 31, 2023.



Securities decreased $1.2 million, or 0.9%, to $140.3 million at December 31, 2024 from $141.5 million at December 31, 2023.



Net loans decreased $3.0 million, or 0.4%, to $711.7 million at December 31, 2024 from $714.7 million at December 31, 2023 due to decreases in residential and construction loans, offset by an increase in commercial real estate loans.



Net loans decreased $3.0 million, or 0.4%, to $711.7 million at December 31, 2024 from $714.7 million at December 31, 2023 due to decreases in residential and construction loans, offset by an increase in commercial real estate loans.



Total deposits at December 31, 2024 were $642.2 million, increasing $16.9 million, or 2.7%, as compared to $625.3 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to a $14.7 million increase in interest-bearing deposits and by a $2.1 million increase in non-interest bearing checking accounts. The average rate paid on deposits increased 31 basis points to 3.73% for 2024 from 3.42% for 2023 due to higher interest rates and an increase in NOW accounts, which increased $14.1 million, or 34.0%, to $55.4 million at December 31, 2024 from $41.3 million at December 31, 2023. The yield on such accounts also increased 63 basis points to 2.53% for 2024 from 1.90% for 2023.



Total deposits at December 31, 2024 were $642.2 million, increasing $16.9 million, or 2.7%, as compared to $625.3 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to a $14.7 million increase in interest-bearing deposits and by a $2.1 million increase in non-interest bearing checking accounts. The average rate paid on deposits increased 31 basis points to 3.73% for 2024 from 3.42% for 2023 due to higher interest rates and an increase in NOW accounts, which increased $14.1 million, or 34.0%, to $55.4 million at December 31, 2024 from $41.3 million at December 31, 2023. The yield on such accounts also increased 63 basis points to 2.53% for 2024 from 1.90% for 2023.



Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $4.5 million, or 2.7% to $172.2 million at December 31, 2024 from $167.7 million as of December 31, 2023.







The Bank completed a balance sheet restructuring consisting of two key transactions in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Bank entered into a sale-leaseback transaction whereby the Bank sold three of its branch offices resulting in a $9.0 million pre-tax gain. Subsequently, the Bank realized a pre-tax loss of $8.9 million on the sale of approximately $66.0 million in amortized cost ($57.1 million in market value) of securities with a weighted average life of approximately 5.5 years and a weighted average yield of 1.89%. The Bank reinvested $32.7 million of these proceeds into securities with a weighted average life of approximately 29.6 years and a weighted average yield of 5.60%. As of December 31, 2024 all securities were classified as available for sale and marked to market.





Kevin Pace, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We were able to accomplish a key piece of our strategic plan this quarter. The sale-leaseback transaction gave us the ability to dispose of underperforming legacy investments without deteriorating regulatory capital. We were able to utilize this strategy to strengthen our balance sheet and improve future earnings. Reinvesting those funds in securities and loans at current market rates, as well as paying down higher cost borrowings, will provide both short- and long-term benefits.





“Uncertainty around rates continues to be a necessary consideration when planning for growth. The repositioning will help with this process while improving our net interest margin. We were able to achieve modest asset and deposit growth for the year while remaining focused on prudent lending practices. The high cost of funds, in particular in our competitive market, continued to pressure earnings. As we continue with our current stock buyback program, we remain committed to adding shareholder value.”







Income Statement Analysis









Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023







Net income increased by $248,000, or 21.0%, to a net loss of $930,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from a net loss of $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.0 million in interest income, a $1.3 million decrease in non-interest expense and a decrease of $998,000 in income tax expense, offset by a $1.5 million increase in interest expense.





Interest income increased $1.0 million, or 10.7%, from $9.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to $10.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 due to higher yields on interest-earning assets and higher average balances.





Interest income on cash and cash equivalents increased $46,000, or 31.7%, to $191,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $145,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 due to a $4.1 million increase in the average balance to $13.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $9.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, reflecting the increase of liquidity due to lower loan originations. Due to rate cuts enacted in the third and fourth quarter of the year, the yield on cash and cash equivalents decreased 47 basis points from 6.08% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to 5.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





Interest income on loans increased $299,000, or 3.6%, to $8.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $8.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 due primarily to 16 basis point increase in the average yield from 4.57% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to 4.73% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and by a $3.0 million increase in the average balance to $717.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $714.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.





Interest income on securities increased $612,000, or 58.8%, to $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 primarily due to a $42.1 million increase in the average balance to $175.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $133.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and due to a 65 basis point increase in the average yield from 3.12% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to 3.77% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.





Interest expense increased $1.5 million, or 22.1%, from $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to $8.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 due to higher costs on interest-bearing liabilities and by a $58.9 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities from $747.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to $805.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the use of the cash flow hedges reduced the interest expense by $280,000.





Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $954,000, or 18.2%, to $6.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $5.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was due to a 61 basis point increase in the average cost of deposits to 4.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.41% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in the average cost of deposits was due to the higher interest rate environment. The average balances of certificates of deposit increased $4.7 million to $501.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $497.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 while NOW and money market accounts and savings accounts decreased $148,000 and $430,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.





Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased $513,000, or 37.1%, from $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was due to an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $54.8 million to $192.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $137.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, which was partially offset by a decrease in the average cost of 7 basis points to 3.92% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.99% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 as new borrowings in the second half of the year were at slightly lower rates. At December 31, 2024, cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk had a notional value of $65.0 million, while fair value hedges totaled $60.0 million in notional value.





Net interest income decreased $439,000, or 14.9%, to $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease reflected a 27 basis point decrease in our net interest rate spread to 0.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 0.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Our net interest margin decreased 26 basis points to 1.09% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 1.35% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.





We recorded a $218,000 recovery for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to a no provision for credit losses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. The recovery in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflects the decrease in the loan and securities portfolio.





Non-interest income increased by $136,000, or 48.2%, to $419,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $283,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Bank-owned life insurance income increased $16,000, or 7.7%, due to higher balances during 2024. Gain on sale of assets was $74,000 as proceeds from the sale-leaseback transaction exceeded the loss on securities.





For the three months ended December 31, 2024, non-interest expense decreased $1.3 million, or 26.9%, over the comparable December 31, 2023 period. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $776,000, or 25.2%, due to lower headcount. Professional fees decreased $141,000, or 56.9% due to lower legal costs in 2024. FDIC insurance premiums increased $12,000, or 12.1%, due to a higher assessment rate in 2024. Data processing expense increased $23,000, or 9.3%, due to higher processing costs. Director fees increased $14,000, or 9.9%, due to higher pension expense. The decrease in advertising expense of $35,000, or 36.4%, was due to reduced promotions for branch locations and less promotions on deposit and loan products. Other expense decreased $456,000, or 68.2%, as 2023 expenses were elevated due to a pending fraud claim that was under review with the insurance company.





Income tax expense increased $998,000, or 182.1%, to an expense of $450,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from a benefit of $548,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was due to tax reserves on uncertain deferred tax assets.







Comparison of Operating Results for the Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023







Net income decreased by $2.8 million, or 437.8%, to a net loss of $2.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from net income of $643,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $4.4 million in net interest income, offset by a decrease of $1.2 million in non-interest expense and by an increase of $209,000 in non-interest income and $209,000 in income tax benefit.





Interest income increased $4.4 million, or 12.0%, from $37.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $41.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 due to increases in the average balances of and higher yields on interest-earning assets.





Interest income on cash and cash equivalents increased $38,000, or 6.7%, to $606,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $568,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 due to a 71 basis point increase in the average yield from 5.23% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to 5.94% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 due to the higher interest rate environment for most of 2024. This was offset by a $671,000 decrease in the average balance to $10.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $10.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, reflecting the use of excess liquidity primarily to fund securities purchases.





Interest income on loans increased $1.4 million, or 4.3%, to $33.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $32.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 due primarily to a 20 basis point increase in the average yield from 4.49% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to 4.69% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was offset by a $661,000 decrease in the average balance to $713.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $713.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





Interest income on securities increased $2.7 million, or 66.7%, to $6.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $4.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 due to a 101 basis point increase in the average yield from 2.87% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to 3.88% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and by a $33.8 million increase in the average balance of securities to $178.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $144.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





Interest expense increased $8.9 million, or 39.9%, from $22.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $31.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 due to increases in the average balance of and higher costs on interest-bearing liabilities. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the use of the cash flow hedges reduced the interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances by $1.5 million.





Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $6.6 million, or 36.4%, to $24.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $18.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was due to a 112 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits to 3.97% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from 2.85% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, offset by a $12.3 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The increase in the average cost of deposits was due to the higher interest rate environment and a change in the composition of the deposit portfolio. The average balances of certificates of deposit increased $10.2 million to $508.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $498.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 while NOW and money market accounts and savings accounts decreased $18.1 million and $4.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased $2.3 million, or 54.4%, from $4.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $6.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was due to an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $59.2 million to $176.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $116.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was due to an increase in the average cost of 9 basis points to 3.76% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.67% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 due to the new borrowings at higher rates. At December 31, 2024, cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk had a notional value of $65.0 million, while fair value hedges totaled $60.0 million in notional value.





Net interest income decreased $4.4 million, or 29.5%, to $10.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $15.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease reflected a 62 basis point decrease in our net interest rate spread to 0.66% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from 1.28% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Our net interest margin decreased 55 basis points to 1.16% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from 1.71% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.





We recorded a $148,000 recovery of credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to a $125,000 recovery for credit losses for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 which reflected a decrease in the loan and securities portfolios, as well as no charge-offs during the years. This recovery was inclusive of the effect due to the transfer of certain securities from the held to maturity portfolio to the available for sale portfolio, which resulted in a $108,000 recovery for credit losses.





Non-interest income increased by $209,000, or 18.4%. Gain on sale of assets increased $74,000 while fee and service charged income increased $22,000 or 10.6%, and income related to bank owned life insurance increased $90,000, or 11.5%, due to higher balances during 2024.





For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, non-interest expense decreased $1.2 million, or 7.4%, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $1.1 million, or 10.9%, as 2023 amounts included an accrual of a severance contract for the retirement of the previous President and a higher employee count when compared to 2024. Professional fees increased $129,000 or 19.5%, due to higher legal expense. Data processing increased $234,000, or 24.1%, due to higher processing costs. Other expense decreased $369,000, or 27.8%, as 2023 amounts included charges for a pending fraud claim that is under review with the insurance company.





Income tax benefit increased $209,000, or 129.1%, to a benefit of $372,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from a benefit of $162,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in benefit was due to $3.0 million, or 629.2%, of lower taxable income. The effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was (14.62%) and (33.76%), respectively. The benefit would have been higher but there were valuation reserves on certain deferred tax assets as of December 31, 2024.







Balance Sheet Analysis







Total assets were $971.5 million at December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $32.2 million, or 3.4%, from December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased $27.3 million during the period primarily due to loan payments received and growth in deposits and borrowings. Net loans decreased $3.0 million, or 0.4%, due to $63.8 million in repayments, partially offset by new production of $61.2 million. Due to the interest rate environment, we have seen a decrease in demand for residential and construction loans, which have been primary drivers of our loan growth in recent periods. Securities held to maturity were reclassified to securities available for sale which decreased an aggregate $1.2 million or 0.9%, due to the repayments of mortgage-backed securities and maturities of corporate bonds. Right of use assets increased $10.8 million due to new right-of-use lease assets recognized as part of the sale-leaseback transaction.





Delinquent loans increased $1.7 million to $14.3 million, or 2.01% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The increase was mostly due to one commercial real estate loan with a balance of $755,000 and two residential mortgages totaling $653,000, all of which are classified as nonaccrual. During the same timeframe, non-performing assets increased to $14.0 million and were 1.44% of total assets at December 31, 2024. The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 0.37% of total loans and 18.77% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.39% of total loans and 21.81% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2023. At that date, $10.9 million, or 76.0%, of the total non-performing loans consisted of one construction loan with a loan-to-value of 45%, which required no specific reserve. The Bank does not have any exposure to commercial real estate loans secured by office space.





Total liabilities increased $32.0 million, or 4.0%, to $834.2 million mainly due to a $16.8 million increase in deposits and by a $4.5 million increase in borrowings. Lease liabilities also increased $10.8 million due to new lease liabilities recognized as part of the sale-leaseback transaction. Total deposits increased $16.9 million, or 2.7%, to $642.2 million at December 31, 2024 from $625.3 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits reflected increases in NOW, money market and savings accounts, which increased by $14.7 million from $101.5 million at December 31, 2023 to $116.2 million at December 31, 2024 and by an increase in non-interest bearing accounts, which increased by $2.1 million to $32.7 million from $30.6 million at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, brokered deposits were $101.6 million or 15.8% of deposits and municipal deposits were $30.7 million or 4.8% of deposits. At December 31, 2024, uninsured deposits represented 6.9% of the Bank’s total deposits. Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $4.5 million, or 2.7%. Total borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank is $280.4 million, of which $172.2 million is advanced.





Total stockholders’ equity increased $116,000 to $137.3 million, which was largely unchanged from last year. The increase was due to a reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on the securities portfolio of $2.9 million, offset by a net loss of $2.2 million and the repurchase of 221,130 shares of stock at a total cost of $1.7 million. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s ratio of average stockholders’ equity-to-average total assets was 14.10%, compared to 14.89% at December 31, 2023.











About Bogota Financial Corp.







Bogota Financial Corp. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Bogota Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC. Bogota Savings Bank is a New Jersey chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in northern and central New Jersey since 1893. It operates from seven offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany, Teaneck and Upper Saddle River, New Jersey and operates a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, potential recessionary conditions, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area



,



changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio



;



changes in the quality of our loan and security portfolios, increases in non-performing and classified loans, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees and legislative, accounting and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged.





The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.



















BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION









(unaudited)





























As of





December 31, 2024

















As of





December 31, 2023

















ASSETS



















































Cash and due from banks









$





18,020,527













$





13,567,115













Interest-bearing deposits in other banks













34,211,681

















11,362,356













Cash and cash equivalents













52,232,208

















24,929,471





















































Securities available for sale













140,307,447

















68,888,179













Securities held to maturity (fair value of $70,699,651 at December 31, 2023)













-

















72,656,179













Loans, net of allowance $2,620,949 and $2,785,949, respectively













711,716,236

















714,688,635













Premises and equipment, net













4,727,302

















7,687,387













Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock













8,803,000

















8,616,100













Accrued interest receivable













4,232,563

















3,932,785













Core deposit intangibles













152,893

















206,116













Bank owned life insurance













31,859,604

















30,987,851













Right of use asset













10,776,596

















-













Other assets













6,682,035

















6,731,500













Total assets









$





971,489,884













$





939,324,203























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Liabilities









































Deposits









































Non-interest bearing









$





32,681,963













$





30,554,842













Interest bearing













609,506,079

















594,792,300

























642,188,042

















625,347,142





















































FHLB advances-short term













29,500,000

















37,500,000













FHLB advances-long term













142,673,182

















130,189,663













Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance













2,809,205

















2,733,709













Lease liability













10,780,363

















-













Other liabilities













6,249,932

















6,380,486













Total liabilities













834,200,724

















802,151,000





















































Stockholders' Equity









































Preferred stock $0.01 par value 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, and 2023













—

















—













Common stock $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 13,059,175 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 13,279,230 at December 31, 2023













130,591

















132,792













Additional Paid-In capital













55,269,962

















56,149,915













Retained earnings













90,006,649

















92,177,068













Unearned ESOP shares (382,933 shares at December 31, 2024 and 409,750 shares at December 31, 2023)













(4,520,594





)













(4,821,798





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(3,597,448





)













(6,464,774





)









Total stockholders' equity













137,289,160

















137,173,203













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





971,489,884













$





939,324,203



































BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Interest income









































































Loans









$





8,522,844













$





8,224,488













$





33,411,221













$





32,046,033













Securities









































































Taxable













1,641,126

















1,027,755

















6,888,462

















4,070,144













Tax-exempt













11,483

















13,135

















50,892

















91,428













Other interest-earning assets













418,634

















300,656

















1,399,170

















1,072,240













Total interest income













10,594,087

















9,566,034

















41,749,745

















37,279,845













Interest expense









































































Deposits













6,200,367

















5,245,865

















24,584,690

















18,023,772













FHLB advances













1,894,789

















1,382,244

















6,613,845

















4,282,603













Total interest expense













8,095,156

















6,628,109

















31,198,535

















22,306,375













Net interest income













2,498,931

















2,937,925

















10,551,210

















14,973,470













Provision (credit) for credit losses













(218,000





)













—

















(148,000





)













(125,000





)









Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses













2,716,931

















2,937,925

















10,699,210

















15,098,470













Non-interest income









































































Fees and service charges













64,285

















47,382

















228,685

















206,763













Gain on sale of loans













20,232

















—

















31,942

















29,375













Gain on sale of properties













9,005,245

















—

















9,005,245

















—













Loss on sale of securities













(8,930,843





)













—

















(8,930,843





)













—













Bank-owned life insurance













223,616

















207,453

















871,753

















781,526













Other













36,202

















27,711

















141,622

















121,371













Total non-interest income













418,737

















282,546

















1,348,404

















1,139,035













Non-interest expense









































































Salaries and employee benefits













2,345,404

















3,082,176

















8,750,350

















9,820,128













Occupancy and equipment













348,778

















359,937

















1,467,517

















1,474,107













FDIC insurance assessment













110,464

















98,525

















424,090

















418,215













Data processing













274,889

















251,485

















1,203,181

















969,398













Advertising













60,840

















95,681

















371,790

















465,064













Director fees













155,699

















141,639

















622,799

















619,650













Professional fees













107,129

















248,526

















789,646

















661,045













Other













212,632

















668,220

















960,230

















1,329,520













Total non-interest expense













3,615,835

















4,946,189

















14,589,603

















15,757,127













(Loss) income before income taxes













(480,167





)













(1,725,718





)













(2,541,989





)













480,378













Income tax (benefit) expense













449,834

















(547,958





)













(371,569





)













(162,157





)









Net (loss) income









$





(930,001





)









$





(1,177,760





)









$





(2,170,420





)









$





642,535













Earnings (loss) per Share - basic









$





(0.07





)









$





(0.09





)









$





(0.17





)









$





0.05













Earnings (loss) per Share - diluted









$





(0.07





)









$





(0.09





)









$





(0.17





)









$





0.05













Weighted average shares outstanding - basic













12,686,765

















12,767,410

















12,767,628

















12,891,847













Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted













12,686,765

















12,767,410

















12,767,628

















12,891,847



































BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.









SELECTED RATIOS







(unaudited)



























At or For the Three Months Ended December 31,

















At or For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Performance Ratios







(1)







:



























































































(Loss) return on average assets (2)













(0.09





)%













(0.51





)%













(0.22





)%













0.07





%









(Loss) return on average equity (3)













(0.68





)%













(3.43





)%













(1.59





)%













0.46





%









Interest rate spread



(4)















0.61





%













0.88





%













0.66





%













1.28





%









Net interest margin



(5)















1.09





%













1.35





%













1.16





%













1.71





%









Efficiency ratio



(6)















123.93





%













153.59





%













122.61





%













97.04





%









Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities













113.67





%













115.71





%













114.48





%













116.95





%









Net loans to deposits













110.83





%













114.29





%













110.83





%













114.29





%









Equity to assets



(7)















13.99





%













14.94





%













14.10





%













14.89





%











Capital Ratios:



























































































Tier 1 capital to average assets













































13.34





%













15.24





%











Asset Quality Ratios:



























































































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans













































0.37





%













0.39





%









Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans













































18.77





%













21.81





%









Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period













































0.00





%













0.00





%









Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans













































1.95





%













1.79





%









Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets













































1.44





%













1.36





%





















(1





)





Certain performance ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.









(2





)





Represents net income divided by average total assets.









(3





)





Represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.









(4





)





Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5%.









(5





)





Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2024 and 2023.









(6





)





Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.









(7





)





Represents average stockholders’ equity divided by average total assets.



























LOANS







Loans are summarized as follows at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:



















December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023















Real estate:













(unaudited)





























Residential First Mortgage









$





472,747,542













$





486,052,422













Commercial Real Estate













118,008,866

















99,830,514













Multi-Family Real Estate













74,152,418

















75,612,566













Construction













43,183,657

















49,302,040













Commercial and Industrial













6,163,747

















6,658,370













Consumer













80,955

















18,672













Total loans













714,337,185

















717,474,584













Allowance for credit losses













(2,620,949





)













(2,785,949





)









Net loans









$





711,716,236













$





714,688,635





















































The following tables set forth the distribution of total deposit accounts, by account type, at the dates indicated (unaudited).



















At December 31,

























2024

















2023

























Amount

















Percent

















Average Rate

















Amount

















Percent

















Average Rate

























(Dollars in thousands)















Noninterest bearing demand accounts









$





32,681,963

















5.09





%













—





%









$





30,554,842

















4.89





%













—





%









NOW accounts













55,048,614

















8.62

















2.53

















41,320,723

















6.61

















1.90













Money market accounts













24,578,021

















2.18

















0.58

















14,641,846

















2.34

















0.30













Savings accounts













47,001,817

















7.3

















1.90

















45,554,964

















7.28

















1.76













Certificates of deposit













482,877,627

















76.81

















4.37

















493,274,767

















78.88

















4.00













Total









$





642,188,042

















100.00





%













3.73





%









$





625,347,142

















100.00





%













3.42





%



















































































































Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates







The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting annualized average yields and costs. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances have been calculated using daily balances. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances only. Loan fees are included in interest income on loans and are not material.



















Three Months Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

























Average

















Interest and

















Yield/

















Average

















Interest and

















Yield/

























Balance

















Dividends

















Cost







(3)



















Balance

















Dividends

















Cost







(3)



























(Dollars in thousands)























(unaudited)















Assets:



































































































































Cash and cash equivalents









$





13,547













$





191

















5.61





%









$





9,433













$





145

















6.08





%









Loans













717,433

















8,523

















4.73





%













714,380

















8,224

















4.57





%









Securities













175,308

















1,653

















3.77





%













133,241

















1,041

















3.12





%









Other interest-earning assets













9,711

















227

















9.37





%













7,216

















156

















8.70





%









Total interest-earning assets













915,999

















10,594

















4.61





%













864,270

















9,566

















4.40





%









Non-interest-earning assets













63,511

















































56,543













































Total assets









$





979,510













































$





920,813















































Liabilities and equity:



































































































































NOW and money market accounts









$





67,362













$





366

















2.16





%









$





67,510













$





310

















1.82





%









Savings accounts













44,425

















213

















1.91





%













44,855

















205

















1.81





%









Certificates of deposit













501,875

















5,621

















4.46





%













497,147

















4,731

















3.78





%









Total interest-bearing deposits













613,662

















6,200

















4.02





%













609,512

















5,246

















3.41





%









Federal Home Loan Bank advances



(1)















192,196

















1,895

















3.92





%













137,445

















1,382

















3.99





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













805,858

















8,095

















4.00





%













746,957

















6,628

















3.52





%









Non-interest-bearing deposits













32,734

















































34,835













































Other non-interest-bearing liabilities













3,837

















































1,454













































Total liabilities













842,429

















































783,246













































Total equity













137,081

















































137,567













































Total liabilities and equity









$





979,510













































$





920,813













































Net interest income

























$





2,499













































$





2,938





























Interest rate spread



(2)















































0.61





%













































0.88





%









Net interest margin



(3)















































1.09





%













































1.35





%









Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities













113.67





%













































115.71





%





















































1.





Cash flow hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances was a reduced expense of $280,000.









2.





Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.









3.





Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.











































Twelve Months Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023

























Average

















Interest and

















Yield/

















Average

















Interest and

















Yield/

























Balance

















Dividends

















Cost







(3)



















Balance

















Dividends

















Cost







(3)



























(Dollars in thousands)























(unaudited)















Assets:



































































































































Cash and cash equivalents









$





10,197













$





606

















5.94





%









$





10,868













$





568

















5.23





%









Loans













713,138

















33,412

















4.69





%













713,799

















32,046

















4.49





%









Securities













178,684

















6,939

















3.88





%













144,880

















4,162

















2.87





%









Other interest-earning assets













9,106

















793

















8.71





%













6,389

















504

















7.89





%









Total interest-earning assets













911,125

















41,750

















4.58





%













875,936

















37,280

















4.26





%









Non-interest-earning assets













59,511

















































54,925













































Total assets









$





970,636













































$





930,861















































Liabilities and equity:



































































































































NOW and money market accounts









$





67,561













$





1,359

















2.01





%









$





85,663













$





1,399

















1.63





%









Savings accounts













43,975

















821

















1.87





%













48,351

















580

















1.20





%









Certificates of deposit













508,327

















22,405

















4.41





%













498,129

















16,045

















3.22





%









Total interest-bearing deposits













619,863

















24,585

















3.97





%













632,143

















18,024

















2.85





%









Federal Home Loan Bank advances



(1)















175,997

















6,614

















3.76





%













116,816

















4,283

















3.67





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













795,860

















31,199

















3.92





%













748,959

















22,307

















2.98





%









Non-interest-bearing deposits













31,572

















































38,636













































Other non-interest-bearing liabilities













6,303

















































4,627













































Total liabilities













833,735

















































792,222













































Total equity













136,901

















































138,639













































Total liabilities and equity









$





970,636













































$





930,861













































Net interest income

























$





10,551













































$





14,973





























Interest rate spread



(2)















































0.66





%













































1.28





%









Net interest margin



(3)















































1.16





%













































1.71





%









Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities













114.48





%













































116.95





%





















































1.





Cash flow hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances was a reduced expense of $1.5 million.









2.





Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.









3.





Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





















Rate/Volume Analysis





The following table sets forth the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income. The rate column shows the effects attributable to changes in rate (changes in rate multiplied by prior volume). The volume column shows the effects attributable to changes in volume (changes in volume multiplied by prior rate). The net column represents the sum of the prior columns. Changes attributable to changes in both rate and volume that cannot be segregated have been allocated proportionally based on the changes due to rate and the changes due to volume.



















Three Months Ended December 31,

















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

























2024 Compared to Three

















2024 Compared to Twelve Months

























Months Ended December 31, 2023

















Ended December 31, 2023

























Increase (Decrease) Due to

















Increase (Decrease) Due to

























Volume

















Rate

















Net

















Volume

















Rate

















Net

























(In thousands)























(unaudited)















Interest income:



































































































































Cash and cash equivalents









$





114













$





(68





)









$





46













$





(37





)









$





75













$





38













Loans receivable













33

















266

















299

















(30





)













1,396

















1,366













Securities













369

















243

















612

















1,108

















1,669

















2,777













Other interest earning assets













58

















13

















71

















232

















57

















289













Total interest-earning assets













574

















454

















1,028

















1,273

















3,197

















4,470















Interest expense:



































































































































NOW and money market accounts













(5





)









$





61













$





56

















(328





)













288

















(40





)









Savings accounts













(12





)













20

















8

















(57





)













298

















241













Certificates of deposit













45

















845

















890

















335

















6,025

















6,360













Federal Home Loan Bank advances













676

















(163





)













513

















2,221

















110

















2,331













Total interest-bearing liabilities













704

















763

















1,467

















2,171

















6,721

















8,892













Net decrease in net interest income









$





(130





)









$





(309





)









$





(439





)









$





(898





)









$





(3,524





)









$





(4,422





)

















































































































Contacts





Kevin Pace – President & CEO, 201-862-0660 ext. 1110



