Bogota Financial Corp. Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024, Showing Net Loss Despite Strategic Balance Sheet Restructuring

February 14, 2025 — 05:31 pm EST

Bogota Financial Corp. reported net losses for Q4 and 2024, amidst shifts in assets and liabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

Bogota Financial Corp. reported a net loss of $930,000, or $0.07 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, a slight improvement from a loss of $1.2 million in the same period last year. For the full year, the loss increased to $2.2 million, compared to a profit of $643,000 in 2023. The company's total assets rose by 3.4% to $971.5 million, driven by increases in cash and cash equivalents, while net loans decreased slightly by 0.4%. Total deposits grew by 2.7%, primarily due to an increase in interest-bearing deposits. The company's interest expenses surged due to rising costs associated with funding, while net interest income fell significantly by 29.5%. Bogota engaged in a balance sheet restructuring, including a sale-leaseback transaction that resulted in a $9 million gain, although it also realized a loss from selling securities. The CEO highlighted ongoing challenges related to interest rates but expressed confidence in strategies to enhance performance and shareholder value moving forward.

Potential Positives

  • Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024 improved to $930,000 from $1.2 million in the prior year, indicating a positive trend in financial performance.
  • Total assets increased by $32.2 million, or 3.4%, reflecting growth in the company’s balance sheet and overall financial stability.
  • Regulatory approval for a stock repurchase program allowing the company to buy back up to 237,090 shares can enhance shareholder value.
  • Non-interest income rose by 48.2% to $419,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, driven by gains on the sale of assets, showcasing improved revenue diversity.

Potential Negatives

  • Reported a significant net loss of $2.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, contrasting with a net income of $643,000 for the previous year, indicating a substantial decline in financial performance.
  • Net interest income decreased by 29.5% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, reflecting pressures from rising interest expenses.
  • Delinquent loans increased to $14.3 million, representing 2.01% of total loans at December 31, 2024, contributing to concerns over loan quality.

FAQ

What was Bogota Financial Corp.'s net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024?

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Bogota Financial Corp. reported a net loss of $930,000.

How did total assets change by the end of 2024?

Total assets increased by $32.2 million, reaching $971.5 million at December 31, 2024.

What was the impact of share repurchases in 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, 188,047 shares were repurchased at a cost of $1.4 million under the buyback program.

What factors contributed to the decline in net loans?

The decrease in net loans was primarily due to declines in residential and construction loans, countered by commercial real estate loan growth.

How much did non-interest income increase in Q4 2024?

Non-interest income increased by $136,000, or 48.2%, to $419,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$BSBK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $BSBK stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BSBK) (the “Company”), the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the “Bank”), reported a net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024 of $930,000 or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.2 million or $0.09 per basic and diluted share for the comparable prior year period. The Company reported a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $2.2 million or $0.17 per basic and diluted share compared to net income of $643,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the prior year.



On April 24, 2024, the Company announced it had received regulatory approval to repurchase up to 237,090 shares of its common stock, which was approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock (excluding shares held by Bogota Financial, MHC). The program does not have a scheduled expiration date and the Board of Directors may suspend or discontinue the program at any time. As of December 31, 2024, 188,047 shares have been repurchased under this program at a cost of $1.4 million.




Other Financial Highlights:




  • Total assets increased $32.2 million, or 3.4%, to $971.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $939.3 million at December 31, 2023, largely due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents and other assets, offset by a decrease in net loans and premises and equipment.


  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $27.3 million, or 109.5%, to $52.2 million at December 31, 2024 from $24.9 million at December 31, 2023, as increases in deposits and borrowings and loan and security maturities outpaced loan growth.


  • Securities decreased $1.2 million, or 0.9%, to $140.3 million at December 31, 2024 from $141.5 million at December 31, 2023.


  • Net loans decreased $3.0 million, or 0.4%, to $711.7 million at December 31, 2024 from $714.7 million at December 31, 2023 due to decreases in residential and construction loans, offset by an increase in commercial real estate loans.


  • Total deposits at December 31, 2024 were $642.2 million, increasing $16.9 million, or 2.7%, as compared to $625.3 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to a $14.7 million increase in interest-bearing deposits and by a $2.1 million increase in non-interest bearing checking accounts. The average rate paid on deposits increased 31 basis points to 3.73% for 2024 from 3.42% for 2023 due to higher interest rates and an increase in NOW accounts, which increased $14.1 million, or 34.0%, to $55.4 million at December 31, 2024 from $41.3 million at December 31, 2023. The yield on such accounts also increased 63 basis points to 2.53% for 2024 from 1.90% for 2023.


  • Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $4.5 million, or 2.7% to $172.2 million at December 31, 2024 from $167.7 million as of December 31, 2023.



The Bank completed a balance sheet restructuring consisting of two key transactions in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Bank entered into a sale-leaseback transaction whereby the Bank sold three of its branch offices resulting in a $9.0 million pre-tax gain. Subsequently, the Bank realized a pre-tax loss of $8.9 million on the sale of approximately $66.0 million in amortized cost ($57.1 million in market value) of securities with a weighted average life of approximately 5.5 years and a weighted average yield of 1.89%. The Bank reinvested $32.7 million of these proceeds into securities with a weighted average life of approximately 29.6 years and a weighted average yield of 5.60%. As of December 31, 2024 all securities were classified as available for sale and marked to market.



Kevin Pace, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We were able to accomplish a key piece of our strategic plan this quarter. The sale-leaseback transaction gave us the ability to dispose of underperforming legacy investments without deteriorating regulatory capital. We were able to utilize this strategy to strengthen our balance sheet and improve future earnings. Reinvesting those funds in securities and loans at current market rates, as well as paying down higher cost borrowings, will provide both short- and long-term benefits.



“Uncertainty around rates continues to be a necessary consideration when planning for growth. The repositioning will help with this process while improving our net interest margin. We were able to achieve modest asset and deposit growth for the year while remaining focused on prudent lending practices. The high cost of funds, in particular in our competitive market, continued to pressure earnings. As we continue with our current stock buyback program, we remain committed to adding shareholder value.”




Income Statement Analysis




Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended


December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



Net income increased by $248,000, or 21.0%, to a net loss of $930,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from a net loss of $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.0 million in interest income, a $1.3 million decrease in non-interest expense and a decrease of $998,000 in income tax expense, offset by a $1.5 million increase in interest expense.



Interest income increased $1.0 million, or 10.7%, from $9.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to $10.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 due to higher yields on interest-earning assets and higher average balances.



Interest income on cash and cash equivalents increased $46,000, or 31.7%, to $191,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $145,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 due to a $4.1 million increase in the average balance to $13.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $9.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, reflecting the increase of liquidity due to lower loan originations. Due to rate cuts enacted in the third and fourth quarter of the year, the yield on cash and cash equivalents decreased 47 basis points from 6.08% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to 5.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.



Interest income on loans increased $299,000, or 3.6%, to $8.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $8.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 due primarily to 16 basis point increase in the average yield from 4.57% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to 4.73% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and by a $3.0 million increase in the average balance to $717.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $714.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Interest income on securities increased $612,000, or 58.8%, to $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 primarily due to a $42.1 million increase in the average balance to $175.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $133.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and due to a 65 basis point increase in the average yield from 3.12% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to 3.77% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.



Interest expense increased $1.5 million, or 22.1%, from $6.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to $8.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 due to higher costs on interest-bearing liabilities and by a $58.9 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities from $747.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to $805.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the use of the cash flow hedges reduced the interest expense by $280,000.



Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $954,000, or 18.2%, to $6.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $5.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was due to a 61 basis point increase in the average cost of deposits to 4.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.41% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in the average cost of deposits was due to the higher interest rate environment. The average balances of certificates of deposit increased $4.7 million to $501.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $497.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 while NOW and money market accounts and savings accounts decreased $148,000 and $430,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased $513,000, or 37.1%, from $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 to $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was due to an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $54.8 million to $192.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $137.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, which was partially offset by a decrease in the average cost of 7 basis points to 3.92% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.99% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 as new borrowings in the second half of the year were at slightly lower rates. At December 31, 2024, cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk had a notional value of $65.0 million, while fair value hedges totaled $60.0 million in notional value.



Net interest income decreased $439,000, or 14.9%, to $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease reflected a 27 basis point decrease in our net interest rate spread to 0.61% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 0.88% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Our net interest margin decreased 26 basis points to 1.09% for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from 1.35% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



We recorded a $218,000 recovery for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to a no provision for credit losses for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023. The recovery in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflects the decrease in the loan and securities portfolio.



Non-interest income increased by $136,000, or 48.2%, to $419,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $283,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Bank-owned life insurance income increased $16,000, or 7.7%, due to higher balances during 2024. Gain on sale of assets was $74,000 as proceeds from the sale-leaseback transaction exceeded the loss on securities.



For the three months ended December 31, 2024, non-interest expense decreased $1.3 million, or 26.9%, over the comparable December 31, 2023 period. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $776,000, or 25.2%, due to lower headcount. Professional fees decreased $141,000, or 56.9% due to lower legal costs in 2024. FDIC insurance premiums increased $12,000, or 12.1%, due to a higher assessment rate in 2024. Data processing expense increased $23,000, or 9.3%, due to higher processing costs. Director fees increased $14,000, or 9.9%, due to higher pension expense. The decrease in advertising expense of $35,000, or 36.4%, was due to reduced promotions for branch locations and less promotions on deposit and loan products. Other expense decreased $456,000, or 68.2%, as 2023 expenses were elevated due to a pending fraud claim that was under review with the insurance company.



Income tax expense increased $998,000, or 182.1%, to an expense of $450,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 from a benefit of $548,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was due to tax reserves on uncertain deferred tax assets.




Comparison of Operating Results for the Twelve Months Ended


December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023



Net income decreased by $2.8 million, or 437.8%, to a net loss of $2.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from net income of $643,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $4.4 million in net interest income, offset by a decrease of $1.2 million in non-interest expense and by an increase of $209,000 in non-interest income and $209,000 in income tax benefit.



Interest income increased $4.4 million, or 12.0%, from $37.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $41.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 due to increases in the average balances of and higher yields on interest-earning assets.



Interest income on cash and cash equivalents increased $38,000, or 6.7%, to $606,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $568,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 due to a 71 basis point increase in the average yield from 5.23% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to 5.94% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 due to the higher interest rate environment for most of 2024. This was offset by a $671,000 decrease in the average balance to $10.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $10.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, reflecting the use of excess liquidity primarily to fund securities purchases.



Interest income on loans increased $1.4 million, or 4.3%, to $33.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $32.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 due primarily to a 20 basis point increase in the average yield from 4.49% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to 4.69% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was offset by a $661,000 decrease in the average balance to $713.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $713.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



Interest income on securities increased $2.7 million, or 66.7%, to $6.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $4.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 due to a 101 basis point increase in the average yield from 2.87% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to 3.88% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and by a $33.8 million increase in the average balance of securities to $178.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $144.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



Interest expense increased $8.9 million, or 39.9%, from $22.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $31.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 due to increases in the average balance of and higher costs on interest-bearing liabilities. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the use of the cash flow hedges reduced the interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances by $1.5 million.



Interest expense on interest-bearing deposits increased $6.6 million, or 36.4%, to $24.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $18.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was due to a 112 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits to 3.97% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from 2.85% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, offset by a $12.3 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The increase in the average cost of deposits was due to the higher interest rate environment and a change in the composition of the deposit portfolio. The average balances of certificates of deposit increased $10.2 million to $508.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $498.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 while NOW and money market accounts and savings accounts decreased $18.1 million and $4.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings increased $2.3 million, or 54.4%, from $4.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to $6.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was due to an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $59.2 million to $176.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $116.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase was due to an increase in the average cost of 9 basis points to 3.76% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from 3.67% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 due to the new borrowings at higher rates. At December 31, 2024, cash flow hedges used to manage interest rate risk had a notional value of $65.0 million, while fair value hedges totaled $60.0 million in notional value.



Net interest income decreased $4.4 million, or 29.5%, to $10.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from $15.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease reflected a 62 basis point decrease in our net interest rate spread to 0.66% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from 1.28% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Our net interest margin decreased 55 basis points to 1.16% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from 1.71% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



We recorded a $148,000 recovery of credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to a $125,000 recovery for credit losses for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2023 which reflected a decrease in the loan and securities portfolios, as well as no charge-offs during the years. This recovery was inclusive of the effect due to the transfer of certain securities from the held to maturity portfolio to the available for sale portfolio, which resulted in a $108,000 recovery for credit losses.



Non-interest income increased by $209,000, or 18.4%. Gain on sale of assets increased $74,000 while fee and service charged income increased $22,000 or 10.6%, and income related to bank owned life insurance increased $90,000, or 11.5%, due to higher balances during 2024.



For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, non-interest expense decreased $1.2 million, or 7.4%, compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Salaries and employee benefits decreased $1.1 million, or 10.9%, as 2023 amounts included an accrual of a severance contract for the retirement of the previous President and a higher employee count when compared to 2024. Professional fees increased $129,000 or 19.5%, due to higher legal expense. Data processing increased $234,000, or 24.1%, due to higher processing costs. Other expense decreased $369,000, or 27.8%, as 2023 amounts included charges for a pending fraud claim that is under review with the insurance company.



Income tax benefit increased $209,000, or 129.1%, to a benefit of $372,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 from a benefit of $162,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in benefit was due to $3.0 million, or 629.2%, of lower taxable income. The effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 was (14.62%) and (33.76%), respectively. The benefit would have been higher but there were valuation reserves on certain deferred tax assets as of December 31, 2024.




Balance Sheet Analysis



Total assets were $971.5 million at December 31, 2024, representing an increase of $32.2 million, or 3.4%, from December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased $27.3 million during the period primarily due to loan payments received and growth in deposits and borrowings. Net loans decreased $3.0 million, or 0.4%, due to $63.8 million in repayments, partially offset by new production of $61.2 million. Due to the interest rate environment, we have seen a decrease in demand for residential and construction loans, which have been primary drivers of our loan growth in recent periods. Securities held to maturity were reclassified to securities available for sale which decreased an aggregate $1.2 million or 0.9%, due to the repayments of mortgage-backed securities and maturities of corporate bonds. Right of use assets increased $10.8 million due to new right-of-use lease assets recognized as part of the sale-leaseback transaction.



Delinquent loans increased $1.7 million to $14.3 million, or 2.01% of total loans, at December 31, 2024. The increase was mostly due to one commercial real estate loan with a balance of $755,000 and two residential mortgages totaling $653,000, all of which are classified as nonaccrual. During the same timeframe, non-performing assets increased to $14.0 million and were 1.44% of total assets at December 31, 2024. The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 0.37% of total loans and 18.77% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.39% of total loans and 21.81% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2023. At that date, $10.9 million, or 76.0%, of the total non-performing loans consisted of one construction loan with a loan-to-value of 45%, which required no specific reserve. The Bank does not have any exposure to commercial real estate loans secured by office space.



Total liabilities increased $32.0 million, or 4.0%, to $834.2 million mainly due to a $16.8 million increase in deposits and by a $4.5 million increase in borrowings. Lease liabilities also increased $10.8 million due to new lease liabilities recognized as part of the sale-leaseback transaction. Total deposits increased $16.9 million, or 2.7%, to $642.2 million at December 31, 2024 from $625.3 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits reflected increases in NOW, money market and savings accounts, which increased by $14.7 million from $101.5 million at December 31, 2023 to $116.2 million at December 31, 2024 and by an increase in non-interest bearing accounts, which increased by $2.1 million to $32.7 million from $30.6 million at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, brokered deposits were $101.6 million or 15.8% of deposits and municipal deposits were $30.7 million or 4.8% of deposits. At December 31, 2024, uninsured deposits represented 6.9% of the Bank’s total deposits. Federal Home Loan Bank advances increased $4.5 million, or 2.7%. Total borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank is $280.4 million, of which $172.2 million is advanced.



Total stockholders’ equity increased $116,000 to $137.3 million, which was largely unchanged from last year. The increase was due to a reduction in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on the securities portfolio of $2.9 million, offset by a net loss of $2.2 million and the repurchase of 221,130 shares of stock at a total cost of $1.7 million. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s ratio of average stockholders’ equity-to-average total assets was 14.10%, compared to 14.89% at December 31, 2023.





About Bogota Financial Corp.



Bogota Financial Corp. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Bogota Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC. Bogota Savings Bank is a New Jersey chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers in northern and central New Jersey since 1893. It operates from seven offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany, Teaneck and Upper Saddle River, New Jersey and operates a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, inflation, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, potential recessionary conditions, real estate market values in the Bank’s lending area

,

changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio

;

changes in the quality of our loan and security portfolios, increases in non-performing and classified loans, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees and legislative, accounting and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged.



The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.


BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION




(unaudited)





As of


December 31, 2024



As of


December 31, 2023


ASSETS












Cash and due from banks

$
18,020,527


$
13,567,115

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


34,211,681



11,362,356

Cash and cash equivalents


52,232,208



24,929,471










Securities available for sale


140,307,447



68,888,179

Securities held to maturity (fair value of $70,699,651 at December 31, 2023)


-



72,656,179

Loans, net of allowance $2,620,949 and $2,785,949, respectively


711,716,236



714,688,635

Premises and equipment, net


4,727,302



7,687,387

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock


8,803,000



8,616,100

Accrued interest receivable


4,232,563



3,932,785

Core deposit intangibles


152,893



206,116

Bank owned life insurance


31,859,604



30,987,851

Right of use asset


10,776,596



-

Other assets


6,682,035



6,731,500

Total assets

$
971,489,884


$
939,324,203











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Liabilities








Deposits








Non-interest bearing

$
32,681,963


$
30,554,842

Interest bearing


609,506,079



594,792,300




642,188,042



625,347,142










FHLB advances-short term


29,500,000



37,500,000

FHLB advances-long term


142,673,182



130,189,663

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance


2,809,205



2,733,709

Lease liability


10,780,363



-

Other liabilities


6,249,932



6,380,486

Total liabilities


834,200,724



802,151,000










Stockholders' Equity








Preferred stock $0.01 par value 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, and 2023










Common stock $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 13,059,175 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 13,279,230 at December 31, 2023


130,591



132,792

Additional Paid-In capital


55,269,962



56,149,915

Retained earnings


90,006,649



92,177,068

Unearned ESOP shares (382,933 shares at December 31, 2024 and 409,750 shares at December 31, 2023)


(4,520,594
)


(4,821,798
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(3,597,448
)


(6,464,774
)

Total stockholders' equity


137,289,160



137,173,203

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
971,489,884


$
939,324,203
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Year Ended




December 31,



December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023

Interest income
















Loans

$
8,522,844


$
8,224,488


$
33,411,221


$
32,046,033

Securities
















Taxable


1,641,126



1,027,755



6,888,462



4,070,144

Tax-exempt


11,483



13,135



50,892



91,428

Other interest-earning assets


418,634



300,656



1,399,170



1,072,240

Total interest income


10,594,087



9,566,034



41,749,745



37,279,845

Interest expense
















Deposits


6,200,367



5,245,865



24,584,690



18,023,772

FHLB advances


1,894,789



1,382,244



6,613,845



4,282,603

Total interest expense


8,095,156



6,628,109



31,198,535



22,306,375

Net interest income


2,498,931



2,937,925



10,551,210



14,973,470

Provision (credit) for credit losses


(218,000
)







(148,000
)


(125,000
)

Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses


2,716,931



2,937,925



10,699,210



15,098,470

Non-interest income
















Fees and service charges


64,285



47,382



228,685



206,763

Gain on sale of loans


20,232








31,942



29,375

Gain on sale of properties


9,005,245








9,005,245






Loss on sale of securities


(8,930,843
)







(8,930,843
)





Bank-owned life insurance


223,616



207,453



871,753



781,526

Other


36,202



27,711



141,622



121,371

Total non-interest income


418,737



282,546



1,348,404



1,139,035

Non-interest expense
















Salaries and employee benefits


2,345,404



3,082,176



8,750,350



9,820,128

Occupancy and equipment


348,778



359,937



1,467,517



1,474,107

FDIC insurance assessment


110,464



98,525



424,090



418,215

Data processing


274,889



251,485



1,203,181



969,398

Advertising


60,840



95,681



371,790



465,064

Director fees


155,699



141,639



622,799



619,650

Professional fees


107,129



248,526



789,646



661,045

Other


212,632



668,220



960,230



1,329,520

Total non-interest expense


3,615,835



4,946,189



14,589,603



15,757,127

(Loss) income before income taxes


(480,167
)


(1,725,718
)


(2,541,989
)


480,378

Income tax (benefit) expense


449,834



(547,958
)


(371,569
)


(162,157
)

Net (loss) income

$
(930,001
)

$
(1,177,760
)

$
(2,170,420
)

$
642,535

Earnings (loss) per Share - basic

$
(0.07
)

$
(0.09
)

$
(0.17
)

$
0.05

Earnings (loss) per Share - diluted

$
(0.07
)

$
(0.09
)

$
(0.17
)

$
0.05

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic


12,686,765



12,767,410



12,767,628



12,891,847

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted


12,686,765



12,767,410



12,767,628



12,891,847













































































































































































































































































































































































BOGOTA FINANCIAL CORP.




SELECTED RATIOS



(unaudited)





At or For the Three Months Ended December 31,



At or For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Performance Ratios



(1)



:
























(Loss) return on average assets (2)


(0.09
)%


(0.51
)%


(0.22
)%


0.07
%

(Loss) return on average equity (3)


(0.68
)%


(3.43
)%


(1.59
)%


0.46
%

Interest rate spread

(4)


0.61
%


0.88
%


0.66
%


1.28
%

Net interest margin

(5)


1.09
%


1.35
%


1.16
%


1.71
%

Efficiency ratio

(6)


123.93
%


153.59
%


122.61
%


97.04
%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities


113.67
%


115.71
%


114.48
%


116.95
%

Net loans to deposits


110.83
%


114.29
%


110.83
%


114.29
%

Equity to assets

(7)


13.99
%


14.94
%


14.10
%


14.89
%


Capital Ratios:
























Tier 1 capital to average assets










13.34
%


15.24
%


Asset Quality Ratios:
























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans










0.37
%


0.39
%

Allowance for credit losses as a percent of non-performing loans










18.77
%


21.81
%

Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period










0.00
%


0.00
%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans










1.95
%


1.79
%

Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets










1.44
%


1.36
%















































(1
)
Certain performance ratios for the three-month periods are annualized.

(2
)
Represents net income divided by average total assets.

(3
)
Represents net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

(4
)
Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5%.

(5
)
Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. Tax exempt income is reported on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state marginal tax rate of 27.5% for 2024 and 2023.

(6
)
Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(7
)
Represents average stockholders’ equity divided by average total assets.






LOANS



Loans are summarized as follows at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:


December 31,



December 31,




2024



2023

Real estate:


(unaudited)





Residential First Mortgage

$
472,747,542


$
486,052,422

Commercial Real Estate


118,008,866



99,830,514

Multi-Family Real Estate


74,152,418



75,612,566

Construction


43,183,657



49,302,040

Commercial and Industrial


6,163,747



6,658,370

Consumer


80,955



18,672

Total loans


714,337,185



717,474,584

Allowance for credit losses


(2,620,949
)


(2,785,949
)

Net loans

$
711,716,236


$
714,688,635











The following tables set forth the distribution of total deposit accounts, by account type, at the dates indicated (unaudited).


At December 31,




2024



2023




Amount



Percent



Average Rate



Amount



Percent



Average Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Noninterest bearing demand accounts

$
32,681,963



5.09
%




%

$
30,554,842



4.89
%




%

NOW accounts


55,048,614



8.62



2.53



41,320,723



6.61



1.90

Money market accounts


24,578,021



2.18



0.58



14,641,846



2.34



0.30

Savings accounts


47,001,817



7.3



1.90



45,554,964



7.28



1.76

Certificates of deposit


482,877,627



76.81



4.37



493,274,767



78.88



4.00

Total

$
642,188,042



100.00
%


3.73
%

$
625,347,142



100.00
%


3.42
%




























Average Balance Sheets and Related Yields and Rates



The following tables present information regarding average balances of assets and liabilities, the total dollar amounts of interest income and dividends from average interest-earning assets, the total dollar amounts of interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, and the resulting annualized average yields and costs. The yields and costs for the periods indicated are derived by dividing income or expense by the average balances of assets or liabilities, respectively, for the periods presented. Average balances have been calculated using daily balances. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances only. Loan fees are included in interest income on loans and are not material.


Three Months Ended December 31,




2024



2023




Average



Interest and



Yield/



Average



Interest and



Yield/




Balance



Dividends



Cost



(3)



Balance



Dividends



Cost



(3)




(Dollars in thousands)



(unaudited)


Assets:




































Cash and cash equivalents

$
13,547


$
191



5.61
%

$
9,433


$
145



6.08
%

Loans


717,433



8,523



4.73
%


714,380



8,224



4.57
%

Securities


175,308



1,653



3.77
%


133,241



1,041



3.12
%

Other interest-earning assets


9,711



227



9.37
%


7,216



156



8.70
%

Total interest-earning assets


915,999



10,594



4.61
%


864,270



9,566



4.40
%

Non-interest-earning assets


63,511











56,543









Total assets

$
979,510










$
920,813










Liabilities and equity:




































NOW and money market accounts

$
67,362


$
366



2.16
%

$
67,510


$
310



1.82
%

Savings accounts


44,425



213



1.91
%


44,855



205



1.81
%

Certificates of deposit


501,875



5,621



4.46
%


497,147



4,731



3.78
%

Total interest-bearing deposits


613,662



6,200



4.02
%


609,512



5,246



3.41
%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

(1)


192,196



1,895



3.92
%


137,445



1,382



3.99
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


805,858



8,095



4.00
%


746,957



6,628



3.52
%

Non-interest-bearing deposits


32,734











34,835









Other non-interest-bearing liabilities


3,837











1,454









Total liabilities


842,429











783,246









Total equity


137,081











137,567









Total liabilities and equity

$
979,510










$
920,813









Net interest income





$
2,499










$
2,938





Interest rate spread

(2)










0.61
%










0.88
%

Net interest margin

(3)










1.09
%










1.35
%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities


113.67
%










115.71
%






























1.
Cash flow hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances was a reduced expense of $280,000.

2.
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

3.
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Twelve Months Ended December 31,




2024



2023




Average



Interest and



Yield/



Average



Interest and



Yield/




Balance



Dividends



Cost



(3)



Balance



Dividends



Cost



(3)




(Dollars in thousands)



(unaudited)


Assets:




































Cash and cash equivalents

$
10,197


$
606



5.94
%

$
10,868


$
568



5.23
%

Loans


713,138



33,412



4.69
%


713,799



32,046



4.49
%

Securities


178,684



6,939



3.88
%


144,880



4,162



2.87
%

Other interest-earning assets


9,106



793



8.71
%


6,389



504



7.89
%

Total interest-earning assets


911,125



41,750



4.58
%


875,936



37,280



4.26
%

Non-interest-earning assets


59,511











54,925









Total assets

$
970,636










$
930,861










Liabilities and equity:




































NOW and money market accounts

$
67,561


$
1,359



2.01
%

$
85,663


$
1,399



1.63
%

Savings accounts


43,975



821



1.87
%


48,351



580



1.20
%

Certificates of deposit


508,327



22,405



4.41
%


498,129



16,045



3.22
%

Total interest-bearing deposits


619,863



24,585



3.97
%


632,143



18,024



2.85
%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

(1)


175,997



6,614



3.76
%


116,816



4,283



3.67
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


795,860



31,199



3.92
%


748,959



22,307



2.98
%

Non-interest-bearing deposits


31,572











38,636









Other non-interest-bearing liabilities


6,303











4,627









Total liabilities


833,735











792,222









Total equity


136,901











138,639









Total liabilities and equity

$
970,636










$
930,861









Net interest income





$
10,551










$
14,973





Interest rate spread

(2)










0.66
%










1.28
%

Net interest margin

(3)










1.16
%










1.71
%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities


114.48
%










116.95
%






























1.
Cash flow hedges are used to manage interest rate risk. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the net effect on interest expense on the Federal Home Loan Bank advances was a reduced expense of $1.5 million.

2.
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

3.
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.




Rate/Volume Analysis



The following table sets forth the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income. The rate column shows the effects attributable to changes in rate (changes in rate multiplied by prior volume). The volume column shows the effects attributable to changes in volume (changes in volume multiplied by prior rate). The net column represents the sum of the prior columns. Changes attributable to changes in both rate and volume that cannot be segregated have been allocated proportionally based on the changes due to rate and the changes due to volume.


Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,




2024 Compared to Three



2024 Compared to Twelve Months




Months Ended December 31, 2023



Ended December 31, 2023




Increase (Decrease) Due to



Increase (Decrease) Due to




Volume



Rate



Net



Volume



Rate



Net




(In thousands)



(unaudited)


Interest income:




































Cash and cash equivalents

$
114


$
(68
)

$
46


$
(37
)

$
75


$
38

Loans receivable


33



266



299



(30
)


1,396



1,366

Securities


369



243



612



1,108



1,669



2,777

Other interest earning assets


58



13



71



232



57



289

Total interest-earning assets


574



454



1,028



1,273



3,197



4,470


Interest expense:




































NOW and money market accounts


(5
)

$
61


$
56



(328
)


288



(40
)

Savings accounts


(12
)


20



8



(57
)


298



241

Certificates of deposit


45



845



890



335



6,025



6,360

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


676



(163
)


513



2,221



110



2,331

Total interest-bearing liabilities


704



763



1,467



2,171



6,721



8,892

Net decrease in net interest income

$
(130
)

$
(309
)

$
(439
)

$
(898
)

$
(3,524
)

$
(4,422
)



























Kevin Pace – President & CEO, 201-862-0660 ext. 1110






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

