BofA upgrades China's 2023 GDP growth forecast to 6.3%

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

April 20, 2023 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by Reshma Rockie George for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - BofA Global Research on Friday raised its forecast for China's 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 6.3%, saying it expects the strong credit impulse in the first quarter will lift cyclical growth momentum in the next couple of quarters.

BofA's prior forecast was 5.5%.

(Reporting by Reshma Rockie George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

