BofA tops fines blacklist with US$82bn payouts in last 20 years

LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - Bank of America has paid out more than US$80bn in fines and settlements in the past 20 years, more than double any other company, and financial firms have shelled out more than six times for fines than the next most heavily fined industry, a report said.

BofA has had to pay 214 fines globally totalling US$82.7bn since 2000, according to research by Diggity Marketing.

That included the biggest single fine in history – BofA's payment of US$16.7bn to the US Department of Justice in August 2014 as settlement over the sale of residential mortgage-backed securities prior to the financial crisis. That included fines for businesses BofA bought during the 2008/09 crisis, including Merrill Lynch and Countrywide.

The next most fined company was JP Morgan, which has paid US$35.7bn for 158 fines, the research showed.

Banks made up eight of the 10 largest fine payers in the past 20 years, with the other worst offenders Citigroup (US$25.5bn), Wells Fargo (US$21.3bn), Deutsche Bank (US$18.2bn), UBS (US$16.8bn), Goldman Sachs (US$16.4bn) and Royal Bank of Scotland, now renamed NatWest Group (US$13.5bn). Financial firms accounted for 13 of the top 20 firms fined and 21 of the top 50, Diggity estimated.

Fines paid by financial services firms have dwarfed payments made by any other industry. Financial firms paid 6,093 fines in the past two decades totalling US$330.9bn, the report estimated.

Pharmaceuticals firms were the next most fined industry, paying out US$50.3bn in 890 fines. Oil and gas firms have had to pay 5,961 fines totalling US$45.5bn, including payouts of US$29.2bn by BP. Auto manufacturers have paid US$31.1bn in fines, including US$23.8bn by Volkswagen, and utilities and power companies have been fined US$22.4bn, the report estimated.

Banks have been hit with multi-billion dollar fines for a series of scandals, many of which emerged in the wake of the financial crisis. The US handed out massive fines related to how banks packaged, structured and sold RMBS and collateralised debt obligations and practices related to the underwriting and origination of mortgage loans.

There were also hefty fines for banks for the suspected rigging of benchmark interest rates, notably Libor rates, and for manipulating foreign exchange markets. Banks have also been fined for violating US sanctions and illegally hiding transactions with Iran and other countries. They have been fined for manipulating municipal bond markets to deceive US cities and towns, and for manipulating energy and precious metals markets.

The most common type of fine was for what Diggity dubbed 'toxic securities abuses', or investments that were difficult to sell due to a collapse in demand for them. Some US$100.9bn of fines were for toxic securities abuses, and another US$56.7bn were for mortgage mis-selling, the report said.

