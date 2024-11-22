News & Insights

Stocks
DAVA

BofA starts Endava with Neutral, calls ‘show-me story’

November 22, 2024 — 09:45 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

BofA analyst Tyler DuPont initiated coverage of Endava (DAVA) with a Neutral rating and $29 price target Endava is a leading global IT services provider facilitating digital transformation for enterprises across a variety of industries, geographies, and service lines, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the stock’s 64% drop year-to-date is justified given the company’s softer growth and margin profile versus. peers. Following several quarters of missed execution and current fiscal 2025 guidance implying flat-ish revenue growth, Endava is a “show-me story,” contends BofA. The firm looks for further improvement in the company’s organic constant-currency growth profile.

