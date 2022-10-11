BofA sees net European government bond supply hitting record in 2023

By Stefano Rebaudo

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bank of America expects net government bond supply to rise close to 400 billion euros ($388 billion) next year, the highest on record, arguing that quantitative tightening measures by the European Central Bank will be challenging to implement.

"In net-net terms (gross bond issuance net of redemptions, coupons, buybacks and QE flows), European government bond supply (EGB), including European Union, is at risk of approaching 400 billion euro ($387.92 billion) in 2023," a Bofa research note released on Tuesday said.

"This would be by far the highest number seen by this market on record, and well above the 120-145 billion euros we expect this year," it added.

Bofa flagged that the rising bond supply comes after a long period of central bank support that has kept the balance of net issuance negative since 2015.

"The readjustment likely carries high risks of incidents as prices move to a new regime of higher central bank rates and no systematic flow support, especially for spread products," Bofa analysts said.

"This consideration also makes the practical implementation of ECB QT significantly harder. Even in 'passive form', EGB net flows may increase by another 100 billion euros," they added.

ECB policymakers are likely to kick off a debate on when to implement quantitative tightening (QT) - a process in which the central bank will sell off some of the 4 trillion euro debt pile, with some hoping for a decision in December.

($1 = 1.0311 euros)

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.