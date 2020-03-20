BofA says bond funds see record $109 bln outflows amid virus panic

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - The sell everything market has led to a sharp drawdown in almost every single asset class, BofA's weekly fund flow data showed on Friday, with bond funds seeing a record $109 billion of outflows.

As coronavirus cases and deaths spiked outside China triggering a wild stock market selloff, investors pulled out $20.7 billion from equities with a record $20.2 billion going out just in one day.

Monday also saw a all-time record $4.7 billion hauled out of emerging market bond funds, topping off a record $18.8 billion weekly outflow.

The unprecedented lockdowns of major cities across the world and the potential economic consequences have prompted central banks and governments to come out with big-fat stimulus measures.

BofA notes that there have been 42 rate cuts since Feb. 1, the pace of cuts were much faster than the 36 cuts seen right after Lehman bankruptcy in 2008.

It added that its in-house 'Bull & Bear' sentiment indicator was giving a strong 'buy' signal.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)

