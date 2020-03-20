BofA says 24 firms elegible for bond-buying schemes of both ECB and BOE
By Yoruk Bahceli
LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Daimler and Deutsche Telekom are among 24 firms that stand to benefit the most from central bank asset-purchase schemes as their debt is eligible for the UK as well as euro zone stimulus programmes, investment bank BofA said on Friday.
The Bank of England announced this week it would restart buying corporate debt for the first time since 2016, while the the European Central Bank also ramped up bond purchases, bringing total planned purchases of corporate and government bonds to 1.1 trillion euros.
Auto companies Daimler DAIGn.De, BMW BMWG.DE and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, as well as utility Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE, which have notable debt piles outstanding in both euros and sterling, are eligible for both corporate bond purchases, BoA analysts told clients.
That would imply tighter supply of these bonds in the market, potentially boosting their prices.
"These names could be the ultimate beneficiaries as two central banks fight over squeezing their bonds," wrote BofA.
"We expect these 24 names to become core longs for credit investors at this juncture."
Two of the companies: Unilever ULVR.L and Engie ENGIE.PA, opened Europe's corporate bond market on Friday, which had been shut since March 11, according to Refinitiv IFR, with books heavily subscribed on both deals.
Here are the rest of the companies BoA has identified, ordered by the number of eligible bonds they have outstanding:
Daimler
BMW
Deutsche Telekom
Volkswagen
Deutsche Bahn
Engie
Telefonica
Anheuser-Busch InBev
EDF Energy
Siemens
Total
Unilever
E On International
Iberdrola
BASF
Suez
Veolia Environnement
Compagnie de Saint Gobain
Nestle Holdings
ESB Finance
Linde
Bouygues
Compass Group
WPP
(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
