BofA removes Uber from US 1 List, renews Vertiv

BofA analysts removed Uber (UBER) from the firm’s “US 1 List” while renewing shares of Vertiv Holdings (VRT). The list represents a collection of BofA’s best investment ideas that are drawn from the universe of Buy-rated, U.S.-listed stocks.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on UBER:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.