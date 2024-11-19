News & Insights

BofA removes Uber from US 1 List, renews Vertiv

November 19, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA analysts removed Uber (UBER) from the firm’s “US 1 List” while renewing shares of Vertiv Holdings (VRT). The list represents a collection of BofA’s best investment ideas that are drawn from the universe of Buy-rated, U.S.-listed stocks.

