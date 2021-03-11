World Markets

BofA raises South Africa 2021 economic growth, inflation forecast

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

BofA upgraded its 2021 economic growth forecast for South Africa to 3.8% from 2.9% previously, citing stronger global growth, commodity price gains, as well as further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, the bank said on Thursday.

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - BofA upgraded its 2021 economic growth forecast for South Africa to 3.8% from 2.9% previously, citing stronger global growth, commodity price gains, as well as further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank also raised its 2021 inflation forecast for South Africa to 4.2% from 3.8%, reflecting higher energy prices.

The central bank would keep rates on hold for now but with an increasingly hawkish tone, BofA said, adding that it expected 100 basis points of rate hikes from the first quarter of 2022. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Simon Jessop) ((Tom.Arnold@thomsonreuters.com; +442075428510; Reuters Messaging: tom.arnold.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BOFA SAFRICA/GDP (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Banking

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How women are driving the way for economic and business development landscape in Qatar

    USQBC Doha Office Managing Director Sheikha Mayes bint Hamad Al-Thani joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ for #InternationalWomensDay​ to discuss how women are driving the way for economic and business development landscape in Qatar.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular