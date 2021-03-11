BofA raises South Africa 2021 economic growth, inflation forecast

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - BofA upgraded its 2021 economic growth forecast for South Africa to 3.8% from 2.9% previously, citing stronger global growth, commodity price gains, as well as further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank also raised its 2021 inflation forecast for South Africa to 4.2% from 3.8%, reflecting higher energy prices.

The central bank would keep rates on hold for now but with an increasingly hawkish tone, BofA said, adding that it expected 100 basis points of rate hikes from the first quarter of 2022. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Simon Jessop) ((Tom.Arnold@thomsonreuters.com; +442075428510; Reuters Messaging: tom.arnold.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BOFA SAFRICA/GDP (URGENT)

