News & Insights

US Markets
BAC

BofA pushes out final Fed rate hike expectation to December

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 20, 2023 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by Roshan Abraham for Reuters ->

Oct 20 (Reuters) - BofA Global Research said on Friday it now expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver a 25-basis-point rate hike in December instead of November.

Economists at the brokerage believe that recent comments from policymakers at the central bank suggest "they will opt for one last hike in December".

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Roshan.Abraham@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.