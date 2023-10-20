BofA pushes out final Fed rate hike expectation to December

Oct 20 (Reuters) - BofA Global Research said on Friday it now expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to deliver a 25-basis-point rate hike in December instead of November.

Economists at the brokerage believe that recent comments from policymakers at the central bank suggest "they will opt for one last hike in December".

