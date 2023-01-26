US Markets
BAC

BofA promotes 360 employees to managing directors in diversity push - source

Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

January 26, 2023 — 01:45 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini and Lananh Nguyen for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp BAC.N has promoted 360 employees to managing directors, with more than 50% of them representing women and people of color, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Wall Street firms have increasingly sought to fill positions with candidates from diverse backgrounds since the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in 2020 fueled global protests and discussions on racism.

Financial sector companies have long been accused of withholding senior positions to people of certain backgrounds.

Last week, Morgan Stanley MS.N promoted 184 executives to managing director roles with focus on diversity, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.Npromoted 80 bankers to elite partner rank in November.

Earlier this month, BofA reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, as rising rates boosted the lender's interest income.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Lananh Nguyen in New York; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC
MS
GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.