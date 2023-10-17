BofA profit rises on higher interest income, surprise investment banking gain

Adds details and context throughout

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America's BAC.N profit rose in the third quarter as it joined rivals in earning more from interest payments by its customers, while investment banking and trading fared better than expected.

The second-largest U.S. bank on Tuesday posted net income of $7.27 billion, or 91 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30. It rose from $6.58 billion, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Meanwhile, lenders have seen their interest income swell as they had more room to charge customers higher rates on loans after the Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs in its fight against inflation.

Bank of America's net interest income (NII) rose 4% in the third quarter to $14.4 billion.

Lending giants JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Citigroup C.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N also reported a surge in NII on Friday and raised their forecasts for the key metric.

Interest income across the sector has also been supported by Americans who have healthy household finances and continue to spend money using their credit cards despite a looming economic slowdown.

