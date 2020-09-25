BofA prices ESG bond to tackle Black, Hispanic inequality

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (IFR) - Bank of America priced a US$2bn sustainability bond on Tuesday that will be used to help reduce inequalities for Black and Hispanic communities in the US as well as invest in green projects.

The use of proceeds is believed to be a first of its kind in the capital markets, where Bank of America has taken a leading role in both the size and scope of the developing market for US dollar ESG bonds, CreditSights noted in a report.

Specifically, use of proceeds as described in the preliminary pricing supplement will be used toward "eligible social assets that seek to help reduce inequalities for Black and Hispanic communities in the United States and eligible green assets that promote a transition to a low-carbon economy".

Described as an Equality Progress Sustainability Bond by the bank during an investor presentation, the deal is Bank of America's first to use proceeds for both social and green purposes.

Bank of America's US$2bn 0.981% five-year non-call four-year fixed-to-float senior unsecured note priced at 72bp over Treasuries, the tight end of guidance at 75bp (+/-3bp) and well inside initial price thoughts of 90bp area.

At a final spread of 72bp over, the bonds offered around 2bp of new issue concession over Bank of America's 2.456% 2025s that were last seen trading around 70bp over, according to IFR calculations.

The bond also offered some spread pick-up over JP Morgan's 2.301% 2025s that were trading around 67bp over Treasuries last week, according to MarketAxess data.

JP Morgan priced its inaugural green bond on September 9. The US$1bn 0.653% four-year non-call three priced at 48bp over but was trading wider on Tuesday at 50bp over, according to MarketAxess data.

USE OF PROCEEDS

This was Bank of America's third bond with social use of proceeds and its second of the year, adding to a handful of other ESG bond deals it has priced in recent years.

In May, BofA issued a US$1bn four-year social bond that was the first of its kind to provide loans and lines of credit to the bank's commercial banking clients in order to fund treatment of Covid-19 patients at non-profit hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, according to the SEC filing.

"Green bonds are still the most popular from a dollar amount perspective but now we're seeing a more holistic approach of both environmental and social," one banker away from the BofA trade said.

"The Covid crisis really put the social agenda firmly on investors' radar in a way that it wasn't before. So, while Covid-specific financing has eased away now, it's led a pathway for social inclusion in wider ESG funds, and with that we've seen more and more frameworks incorporating social aspects as well."

Tuesday's bond is believed to be the first to target Black and Hispanic communities through a variety of financial products designed to help business owners and families.

Funds will go towards mortgage lending and construction loans for affordable housing projects in Black and Hispanic communities under the Community Reinvestment Act, according to an SEC filing.

Eligible social projects also include financing for medical professionals looking to establish practices in Black and Hispanic communities, supply chain finance facilities to businesses identified as minority-owned business enterprises, and deposits/equity investments in minority depository institutions with a commitment to maintain the deposits for a minimum period of three years.

The ESG offering also sets funds aside for green projects, including financing, leasing and investments for the construction and operation of wind and solar generation projects as well as zero direct emissions vehicles and electric charging stations.

It has been a prolific quarter for US dollar ESG bond issuance, with some US$17.2bn issued so far, more than double the US$7.95bn seen during the two prior quarters combined, according to IFR data.

Banks in particular have pushed ESG bonds in the States forward, with some US$7.5bn priced this year.

"It is a growing focus for banks because there is a desire to diversify the investor base," another syndicate banker said.

"There has been a thought that it's bigger in Europe than it is in the US and we're starting to hear that point challenged a lot by investors in the US who say 'that's dismissive of the amount of work being done here, where there is a lot of progress being made and attention on the topic'."

