BofA Merrill Wealth head Andy Seig leaves to join Citi

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

March 30, 2023 — 05:08 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Shekhawat and Lananh Nguyen for Reuters ->

March 30 (Reuters) - Bank of America's BAC.N Merrill Wealth Management head Andy Seig is leaving to join Citigroup Inc C.N to lead its Global Wealth unit, the banks said on Thursday.

Lindsay Hans and Eric Schimpf have been appointed as co-leads of Merrill Wealth Management, Bank of America said.

Sieg joined Merrill Lynch in 1992 and has served as Merrill president since 2017.

Schimpf began his career as a Merrill financial adviser in 1994 and Hans joined in 2014.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Shekhawat and Lananh Nguyen; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

