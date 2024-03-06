News & Insights

BofA expects investment banking revenue to climb 10% to 15% in 1Q

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

March 06, 2024 — 02:41 pm EST

By Saeed Azhar

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N expects its investment banking revenue to rise by 10% to 15% in the first quarter from a year earlier, while its net interest income could come in on the high end of its forecast range, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"We've had better capital markets activity, you can see that just in the deal flow," BofA's finance chief Alastair Borthwick said at a financial conference.

