News & Insights

Stocks

BofA double upgrades Schneider on favorable post-election impacts

November 07, 2024 — 10:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As reported earlier, BofA analyst Ken Hoexter double upgraded Schneider National (SNDR) to Buy from Underperform with a price target of $34, up from $27. The stock in morning trading is up 2% to $31.03. The firm sees favorable impacts post the U.S. election results from improved consumer confidence, rising domestic manufacturing, increasingly deregulatory environment, and a lower corporate tax rate, leading to a “more constructive” truckload cycle upturn. Schneider shares will be supported by an eventual truck pricing upturn, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNDR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNDR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.