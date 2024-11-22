BofA double downgrades Grab to Underperform after 70% rally

BofA downgraded Grab Holdings (GRAB) to Underperform from Buy with an unchanged price target of $4.90. The shares are up 70% since September 1, which fully prices in Grab’s improving fundamentals, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the stock’s risk/reward is now skewed to the downside as it sees a slower pace of margin uptake ahead. It sees risks for Grab from increasing competition in mobility.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GRAB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.