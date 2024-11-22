News & Insights

BofA double downgrades Grab to Underperform after 70% rally

November 22, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

BofA downgraded Grab Holdings (GRAB) to Underperform from Buy with an unchanged price target of $4.90. The shares are up 70% since September 1, which fully prices in Grab’s improving fundamentals, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the stock’s risk/reward is now skewed to the downside as it sees a slower pace of margin uptake ahead. It sees risks for Grab from increasing competition in mobility.

