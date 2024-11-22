BofA double downgrades Grab to Underperform after 70% rally

BofA downgraded Grab Holdings (GRAB) to Underperform from Buy with an unchanged price target of $4.90. The shares are up 70% since September 1, which fully prices in Grab’s improving fundamentals, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the stock’s risk/reward is now skewed to the downside as it sees a slower pace of margin uptake ahead. It sees risks for Grab from increasing competition in mobility.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GRAB:
- Grab Holdings downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA
- Grab Holdings downgraded to Hold from Buy at China Renaissance
- Altimeter Growth call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Unusually active option classes on open November 18th
- Wall Street experts are saying about Alibaba ahead of earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.