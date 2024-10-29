News & Insights

Stocks
CROX

BofA cuts Crocs target but defends shares on selloff

October 29, 2024 — 01:50 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Crocs (CROX) to $147 from $179 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company’s Q4 outlook missed estimates. The stock in midday trading is down 18% to $112.66. The firm reduced near-term expectations but thinks the core Crocs brand is still healthy and its free cash flow “remains best-in-class.” BofA says it is defending the shares on the selloff as the “guidance likely proves conservative. Management lowered expectations by communicating Q1 will likely be soft and messaging that operating margins will be lower in 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BofA thinks the bar has been reset and that Crocs “can return to its prior beat/raise trajectory.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CROX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CROX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.