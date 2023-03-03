BofA, Citi cut handful of investing banking jobs in Asia - sources

By Selena Li and Kane Wu

HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N and Citigroup C.N have cut a handful of investment banking jobs in Asia, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, joining global peers in trimming headcount as result of a slowdown in China dealmaking.

Bank of America (BofA) cut around half a dozen Hong Kong-based investment banking jobs on Thursday, two people familiar with matter said, as part of the bank's global downsizing in investment banking.

Citi on Thursday trimmed four jobs from its China investment banking team, said one of the two and a separate person. The Wall Street bank is laying off less than 1% of its workforce globally, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

BofA and Citi both declined to comment on layoffs involving investment bankers in Asia. All the sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

