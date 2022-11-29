US Markets
BAC

BofA CEO sees two-year housing slowdown as U.S. rates rise

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

November 29, 2022 — 08:26 am EST

Written by Lananh Nguyen and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

By Lananh Nguyen and Niket Nishant

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp BAC.N chief executive officer Brian Moynihan said activity in the U.S. housing market will probably slow for two years as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, according to an interview Tuesday on CNN.

"This is the toughest thing, because you have to slow down the economy, you have to slow down inflation, and the way you do that is raising interest rates," Moynihan said, referring to the Fed's actions. "The intended outcome of their policies doesn't feel good when you're trying to buy a home."

The Fed's efforts to tame inflation could take about two years, leading to a slowdown in mortgage activity, he said. Rising rents are also going to strain on the finances of Americans who rent their homes, he said.

Despite the softness in housing, Moynihan cited a strong labor market and resilient consumer spending as buffers for the economy as it approaches a "mild recession" next year, he said.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Lananh.Nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 696 4829))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.