BofA brings new bond in already busy year

NEW YORK, July 24 (IFR) - Bank of America priced a US$4.75bn two-part bond last Monday for its eighth deal of the year, adding to what has already been a hefty amount of supply from US banks in 2020.

The new transaction lifted BofA's primary bond supply for the year to US$26.1bn, pushing it past the US$23.7bn it raised during the whole of 2019.

The deal was the first, and so far only, bond offering from the country's big six banks following second-quarter earnings and brought total issuance from US domestic banks to US$166.55bn so far in 2020, up 66% from the same period last year, according to IFR data.

BofA, rated A2/A–/A+, priced a US$2.75bn 11-year non-call 10 bond, while also adding US$2bn in a tap of its 2.676% 21-year non-call 20 that was priced last month.

Order books built to US$9.2bn across the tranches, which allowed the spreads to be tightened 10bp–17bp from initial price thoughts.

The 11NC10 launched at 128bp over Treasuries, following guidance at the 130p area (+/–2bp), while the spread on the tap came in at 135bp over. Initial price thoughts on both fixed-to-float notes were 145bp area.

CreditSights saw fair value at around 120bp over Treasuries on the new 11NC10s, comparing them to the existing 2.592% April 2031s, which had been trading at plus 118bp the previous Friday, according to MarketAxess data.

Meanwhile, the tap came some 9bp over secondary levels, where the research firm spotted the bond trading at a G-spread of 126bp.

Bank of America's two-part bond came on the heels of better-than-expected earnings the previous week, which saw the big six US banks setting aside large sums for future loan losses, but also generating big gains from syndication fees in the red-hot bond market.

Although BofA reported net income of US$3.5bn, it only set aside US$5.1bn in provisions, which looked low compared with Citigroup's US$7.9bn or JP Morgan's over US$10bn provision in the second quarter.

"Bank of America left investors wondering if they had taken enough provisions in 2Q20, as total credit costs and reserving efforts came in well below peers," Dan Bruzzo, managing director at Amherst Pierpont, said in a report.

"Bottom line, Bank of America's balance sheet and capitalisation remain well positioned to weather the near-term economic downturn and further deterioration in credit, should management’s efforts to build out reserves prove insufficient relative to peers."

