BofA boosts forecast for Brazil's GDP growth in 2023, 2024

SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bank of America has revised upward its estimates for Brazil's economic growth this year and next, a report released on Monday showed, citing strong carry from higher-than-expected growth in the first quarter and falling interest rates.

The U.S.-based bank now forecasts Latin America's largest economy to grow 3.0% this year, up from the 2.3% expected previously, while its projection for 2024 gross domestic product (GDP) expansion was upgraded to 2.2% from 1.8%.

That places Bank of America well above the median estimate of private sector economists polled by the central bank, which points to growth of 2.31% in 2023 and 1.33% in 2024, according to a survey released earlier in the day.

This year's growth revision, BofA economists David Beker and Natacha Perez said, was driven by stronger net exports and less negative investment expectations, after first quarter GDP and recent activity data surprised to the upside.

"Although we have barely changed our view on private consumption, the strength of the labor market continued to surprise us to the positive side," they noted.

In 2024, the economists added, lower interest rates, higher investments and lower-than-expected unemployment should favor growth in the South American country.

Brazil's central bank earlier this month kicked off a monetary policy easing cycle with a larger-than-expected 50-basis-point interest rate cut to 13.25%, following nearly a year of rate stability aimed at curbing inflation.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.