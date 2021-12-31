US Markets
BAC

BofA allows remote work in early January - source

Contributor
Manya Saini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bank of America Corp is encouraging employees to work remotely in the first week of January, according to a person familiar with the matter, as a spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States force Wall Street banks to postpone return-to-office plans.

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp BAC.N is encouraging employees to work remotely in the first week of January, according to a person familiar with the matter, as a spike in COVID-19 cases in the United States force Wall Street banks to postpone return-to-office plans.

Bank of America, which has pushed employees to get fully vaccinated, will host on-site vaccine booster clinics for its staff across the country, the source said.

In recent weeks, most large banks have been forced to pause their return to office plans due to the rapid surge in cases from the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N and Citigroup C.Npushed employees to work from home from January.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N has asked employees and visitors to its U.S. offices to get COVID-19 booster shots, starting February. https://reut.rs/3FMZ3ni

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC JPM C GS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular