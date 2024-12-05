Bofa added Walmart to US 1 List, removes Costco

Bofa analysts added Walmart (WMT) to the firm’s US 1 List while removing Costco (COST). The List is intended to represent a collection of best investment ideas that are drawn from the universe of Buy-rated, U.S.-listed stocks covered by BofA Global Research fundamental equity research analysts.

