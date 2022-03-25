BOFA: Expect two 50 bps U.S. rate hikes in June and July

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Bank of America (BofA) has joined a small but growing number of top investment banks calling for more aggressive interest rate increases from the U.S. Federal Reserve against a backdrop of soaring inflation data and hawkish comments from policymakers.

The U.S. investment bank now expects two hikes of 50 bps each at its June and July meetings with "risks" of those expectations being pulled forward into May and June respectively.

"Our economists also now expect the Fed to keep hiking each meeting until they reach a 3-3.25% range in May '23," economists at the bank said. "This represents a 25 bps higher terminal rate achieved 7 months earlier vs previously forecast."

Money markets are assigning nearly a 90% probability of a 50 bps rate hike in May and as much as 190 bps in cumulative hikes by the end of 2022 after the Fed raised rates by a quarter point last week.

Goldman Sachs expects as much as seven rate hikes in 2022 and as many as five in 2023.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Jason Neely)

