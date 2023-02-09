Boever Christopher J. Updates Holdings in Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX)

Fintel reports that Boever Christopher J. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.37MM shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. Class A (SNAX). This represents 12.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 3, 2022 they reported 2.01MM shares and 13.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 67.39% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 205.85% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stryve Foods, Inc. is $2.04. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 205.85% from its latest reported closing price of $0.67.

The projected annual revenue for Stryve Foods, Inc. is $35MM, an increase of 12.59%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stryve Foods, Inc.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNAX is 0.01%, a decrease of 22.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.91% to 5,051K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

CWA Asset Management Group holds 1,981K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares, representing an increase of 36.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAX by 81.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 878K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing an increase of 64.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNAX by 77.04% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 664K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,217K shares, representing a decrease of 83.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNAX by 67.35% over the last quarter.

Requisite Capital Management holds 545K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 178K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company.

Stryve Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking categories. Stryve's mission is "to help Americans snack better and live happier, better lives." Stryve offers convenient snacks that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks. Stryve offers all-natural, delicious snacks which it believes are nutritious and offer consumers a convenient healthy snacking option for their on-the-go lives.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.