BoE's Tenreyro: UK pay growth and core inflation set to slow

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Key determinants of British inflation such as wage growth and core goods prices are on track to slow, creating no need for further interest rate rises, Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Thursday.

Tenreyro has opposed raising interest rates since December, and voted against the BoE's most recent rate rise last week, at her final meeting as an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee after two three-year terms.

"Overall, I ... judged that the tightening already in the pipeline would be sufficient to bring inflation back to, and most likely below, the target," she said in a speech hosted by the Society of Professional Economists and the Resolution Foundation think tank.

