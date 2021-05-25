US Markets

BoE's Tenreyro sees global interest rates staying low

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Tuesday that she expected global financial conditions would continue to support growth, and that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not need to raise interest rates sharply.

"I expect financial conditions to remain quite accommodative for a few years. The Fed is determined not to hike rates any time soon, and not to respond to temporary spikes in prices," Tenreyro said at a question and answer session hosted by the University of Oxford's Latin America Centre.

"I wouldn't expect to see rates going high, certainly not by historic standards," she said in response to a question about whether growth in Latin America could be derailed by tighter U.S. monetary policy.

