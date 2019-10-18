BoE's Ramsden sees case for higher rates if Brexit smooth - Bloomberg

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said he still saw a case for a gradual increase in interest rates if Britain's departure from the European Union went smoothly, maintaining a slightly more hawkish tone than some of his colleagues.

"The kind of guidance we've been giving - in the world of a deal it still applies," Ramsden said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

"We’re not saying over what timeframe, but limited and gradual is a reasonable qualitative framing."

Ramsden also said he believed Brexit uncertainty up to now had damaged the supply capacity of the British economy, lowering the rate at which it could grow without generating excess inflation.

