BoE's Ramsden says monetary policy to be 'restrictive' for an extended period

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

November 27, 2023 — 09:08 pm EST

Written by Selena Li and Xie Yu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bank of England's (BoE) Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Tuesday that Britain's monetary policy is likely to need to be "restrictive" for an extended period of time to get inflation back to the central bank's 2% target.

Ramsden was speaking at a conference organised by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Bank for International Settlements in Hong Kong.

BoE's Governor Andrew Bailey said on Nov. 21 there were risks that inflation in Britain could get stuck at a high level, but he also saw signs that it was on track to get back to the central bank's 2% target.

Markets currently expect the BoE to start to cut rates by June 2024, sooner than they did in the run-up to the central bank's last rate announcement on Nov. 2.

