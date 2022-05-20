BoE's Pill sees need for further interest rate rises

Contributors
David Milliken Reuters
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

The Bank of England will need to raise interest rates further to combat the risk of self-perpetuating price rises, the central bank's chief economist, Huw Pill, said in a speech on Friday.

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will need to raise interest rates further to combat the risk of self-perpetuating price rises, the central bank's chief economist, Huw Pill, said in a speech on Friday.

"Tightening still has further to run," he said.

"Supported by the independence accorded to the Monetary Policy Committee to pursue that target, we are able to take the sometimes tough decisions to bring inflation back to 2% and keep it there sustainably," he added.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters