BoE's Pill says monetary policy shouldn't be used to stabilise sterling

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of England's monetary policy must focus on its main goal of controlling inflation, rather than trying to stabilise the exchange rate or economic activity, its chief economist Huw Pill said on Tuesday.

A day earlier, BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann suggested that larger interest rate rises in the short term could help counter recent, inflationary sterling weakness, and then be reversed if the economy faltered.

"Monetary policy is a blunt instrument," Pill told the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

"Monetary policy is not a panacea. Monetary policy is not an instrument that allows you to achieve lots and lots of different things at short term: stabilise the exchange rate, fine-tune developments in employment or activity," he added.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by David Milliken; editing by William James)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.