BoE's Pill says monetary policy shouldn't be used to stabilise sterling

The Bank of England's monetary policy must focus on its main goal of controlling inflation, rather than trying to stabilise the exchange rate or economic activity, its chief economist Huw Pill said on Tuesday.

A day earlier, BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann suggested that larger interest rate rises in the short term could help counter recent, inflationary sterling weakness, and then be reversed if the economy faltered.

"Monetary policy is a blunt instrument," Pill told the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

"Monetary policy is not a panacea. Monetary policy is not an instrument that allows you to achieve lots and lots of different things at short term: stabilise the exchange rate, fine-tune developments in employment or activity," he added.

