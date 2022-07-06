BoE's Pill says he is open to bigger rate rise if needed

Contributors
Andy Bruce Reuters
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill said on Wednesday that he would be open to voting for a larger move in interest rates than the 0.25 percentage point steps favoured so far by the BoE, if economic circumstances warrant.

Last month the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee said it was ready to act forcefully if needed to tackle inflation that is likely to hit double digits later this year.

"The statement reflects both my willingness to adopt a faster pace of tightening than implemented thus far in this tightening cycle, while simultaneously emphasising the conditionality of any such change," Pill said in a speech at a central banking conference hosted by King's Business School.

