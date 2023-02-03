BoE's Pill says analysts have interpreted central bank correctly

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Economists and analysts have correctly understood the Bank of England's change of message on Thursday on the economic outlook and the most likely future path for monetary policy, BoE chief economist Huw Pill said on Friday.

"The change in communication was certainly a very conscious signal ... and broadly speaking, I think (it) has been interpreted correctly, from at least my point of view," Pill said during a briefing for businesses hosted by the BoE.

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

