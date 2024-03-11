News & Insights

BoE's Mann: long way for inflation pressures to be consistent with 2% target

Credit: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

March 11, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by William Schomberg for Reuters ->

Adds Mann's quotes in paragraphs 2, 3, 5

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain has a long way to go for inflation pressures to be consistent with the Bank of England's 2% target, one of the central bank's policymakers, Catherine Mann, said on Monday.

"We have a long way to go on both of them (services and goods inflation)," she told an event organised by hedge fund Citadel, consultancy CEPR and the International Center for Monetary and Banking Studies.

"We're nowhere near the historical relationship between services and goods that is consistent with headline at 2(%)."

She was one of two members of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee who voted last month to raise interest rates - which are currently their highest since 2008 - to see off inflation risks.

Mann also said she wanted to stress "just how important the deterioration in the supply side is for the UK." The BoE is worried that Britain's tight labour market will generate long-running inflation pressures in the economy.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; writing by Muvija M)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.