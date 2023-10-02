News & Insights

BoE's Mann warns inflation pressure higher than forecasts show

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

October 02, 2023 — 11:35 am EDT

Written by Andy Bruce for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bank of England rate-setter Catherine Mann said on Monday that she thought the central bank's forecasts told a fundamentally different story to her personal view that high inflation was likely to prove to be persistent.

Mann, an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee and a long-time advocate of higher interest rates, said she thought the BoE's forecasts published in August overestimated the effect of interest rate hikes delivered since December 2021.

"I believe the (Monetary Policy Report) forecast, for a long time, has been telling a story fundamentally different from the one I consider likely," Mann said in a speech hosted by Redburn Atlantic, a brokerage owned by Rothschild & Co.

"My story has been one of more resilient domestic demand and more persistent price pressures, which therefore requires a more restrictive monetary policy stance."

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075134461; Reuters Messaging: @brucereuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.