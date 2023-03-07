BoE's Mann says sees pound vulnerable to views on Fed, ECB outlook

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Bank of England rate-setter Catherine Mann said on Tuesday that the pound could face downward pressure if investors have not yet fully priced in hawkish messages from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

"The important question for me with regard to the pound is how much of that existing hawkish tone is already priced into the pound," Mann told Bloomberg television in an interview.

"If it's already priced in, then what we see is what we get. But if it's not completely priced in, then there could be depreciation pressure."

(Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Andy Bruce)

