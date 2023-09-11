BoE's Mann says it is better to err towards over-tightening rates

Adds comments in paragraphs 3 and 7, background throughout

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said on Monday that it was too soon for the BoE to stop raising interest rates, and that it was better for the central bank to err on the side of raising them too high rather than stopping prematurely.

"I would rather err on the side of over-tightening. But, if I am wrong, and inflation decelerates more quickly and activity deteriorates more significantly, I will not hesitate to cut rates," she said in a speech text published by the BoE.

"In my view, holding rates constant at the current level risks enabling further inflation persistence," she added.

Mann, consistently the most hawkish member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will deliver the speech to the Canadian Association for Business Economics later on Monday.

Her comments struck a different tone to BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, who last week said the central bank is "much nearer" to ending its run of interest rates increases.

She warned the BoE itself risked engineering persistent inflation pressure if policy were to be kept on hold - a situation that she thought would be harder to unpick than a resultant downturn in the economy from over-tightening policy.

"If I am wrong, and there are excess negative effects to the real economy, it is an easier task to rectify as compared to regaining control over inflation," Mann said.

The BoE is due to announce its next rate decision on Sept. 22, when financial markets see an 80% chance that the central bank will raise rates to 5.5% from 5.25%.

However, investors are much more evenly split over whether there will be another BoE rate rise after that.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; writing by David Milliken; editing by William James)

