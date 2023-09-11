BoE's Mann says it is better to err towards over-tightening rates

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said on Monday that it was too soon for the BoE to stop raising interest rates, and that it was better for the central bank to err on the side of raising them too high rather than stopping prematurely.

"I would rather err on the side of over-tightening. But, if I am wrong, and inflation decelerates more quickly and activity deteriorates more significantly, I will not hesitate to cut rates," she said in a speech text published by the BoE.

Mann will deliver the speech to the Canadian Association for Business Economics later on Monday.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; writing by David Milliken; editing by William James)

