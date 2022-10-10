BoE’s insurance policy raises question of next act

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Bank of England is taking out insurance against a market meltdown. On Monday, the central bank said it was ready to double the daily limit of its bond-buying programme from 5 billion pounds to 10 billion pounds. It hopes its actions will ensure an “orderly end” to the scheme expiring on Friday, which was launched to calm markets after the government’s unfunded spending plans sparked a selloff in government debt.

Given that take-up has been far less than capacity, Governor Andrew Bailey’s more significant move is to temporarily expand a collateral repurchase facility for assets including corporate bonds to help banks deal with any market ructions from pension funds dumping assets. This will cost users just 15 basis points above the base rate, although they face haircuts of up to 42%.

Yet dousing the financial market mess is just the start. Higher market interest rates caused by the government’s growth push have driven up mortgage costs which will eat into disposable income, just as Bailey tries to scale back bond-buying and raise rates to tackle soaring inflation. Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng now says he will bring forward a fiscal sustainability plan to the end of this month. But with 30-year gilt yields hovering around 4.5%, more than half a percentage point higher than after the bank first unveiled its emergency measures, the question remains whether Prime Minister Liz Truss will ultimately reverse more of her tax cuts, or whether Bailey ultimately presides over a less steep rise in rates. (By Aimee Donnellan)

