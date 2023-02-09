BoE's Haskel still sees role for "forceful" action on rates

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bank of England rate-setter Jonathan Haskel said on Thursday he still saw a role for "forceful action" if inflation stays persistent, language that the Monetary Policy Committee as a whole dropped last week.

"Economic theory suggests that uncertainty around the persistence of inflation should be met with more forceful action," Haskel said in his annual report to parliament.

"(So) I shall remain alert to indications that inflation is more persistent than we expected, and act forcefully if necessary."

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075134461; Reuters Messaging: @brucereuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.