BoE's Haskel sees some positive effects from negative rates

Bank of England rate-setter Jonathan Haskel said on Monday that research in the euro zone pointed to some positive effects for the economy from taking interest rates below zero.

"That said, the effectiveness is probably going to be contingent on the structure of the financial system and the position where we are in the cycle, so we have to look at that very carefully," Haskel told an online audience at the Barclays Global Inflation Conference.

