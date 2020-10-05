BoE's Haskel sees some positive effects from negative rates

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Bank of England rate-setter Jonathan Haskel said on Monday that research in the euro zone pointed to some positive effects for the economy from taking interest rates below zero.

"That said, the effectiveness is probably going to be contingent on the structure of the financial system and the position where we are in the cycle, so we have to look at that very carefully," Haskel told an online audience at the Barclays Global Inflation Conference.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.