BoE's Haskel says further interest rate rises are possible

May 25, 2023 — 01:35 pm EDT

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Bank of England interest rate setter Jonathan Haskel said on Thursday further tightening of monetary policy would be needed if inflation proved persistent, when asked about the past two days' sharp increase in markets' expectation for BoE rates.

"I'm not going to comment on the market curve," Haskel said at an event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "We're monitoring very closely the inflation persistence, that's the key thing we're looking at."

"If we do see evidence of more persistence ... more tightening is going to be needed."

Markets have upped their bets on how high the BoE will raise interest rates since the release of April inflation data on Wednesday which showed less of a decline than had been expected by the central bank or most investors.

