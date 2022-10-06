BoE's Haskel flags importance of independent budget forecasts

By David Milliken

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of England needs independent budget forecasts to do its work, BoE policymaker Jonathan Haskel said on Thursday, as uncertainty remains over the timing of the next set of forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

British consumer price inflation hit a 40-year high of 10.1% in July and the BoE is concerned that inflation may become entrenched.

Haskel added that he agreed with Pill's assessment that "there was undoubtedly a UK-specific factor" behind the recent slump in British government bond prices.

Haskel said Truss's focus on improving medium-term growth was important, and highlighted lower labour force participation since the COVID-19 pandemic as a key area to tackle.

"Given the time it takes for monetary policy to have its full impact, the MPC is focused primarily on the medium and longer-term prospects for the economy," Haskel said.

"The MPC has the tools and resolve to return inflation to target in the medium term," he added.

