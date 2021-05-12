BOE's Haldane says UK growth could be in double-digits a year from now - Daily Mail

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said on Wednesday it is realistic to expect UK growth to be in the double-digits a year from now, in a column in the Daily Mail newspaper.

By year end, close to 1 trillion pounds ($1.4 trillion) of extra liquidity would have been provided by the bank to the UK economy since the global financial crash, almost half of it over the past 12 months, he added.

Britain's pandemic-battered economy grew more strongly than expected in March as it gathered speed for a bounce-back from its coronavirus slump of 2020, official data showed on Wednesday.

Earlier in April, the Bank of England said Haldane would leave the bank to become chief executive of the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce.

