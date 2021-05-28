BoE's Haldane says sees some wage-price spiral inflation risk

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane has warned there is a chance that cost pressures faced by British companies lead to high prices that become embedded in pay demands, in an echo of inflationary wage-price spirals of previous decades.

"There's again a chance that those price pressures could get embedded in pay packets and then we have something closer - not on the same scale remotely - but something closer to the sort of 'wagey-pricey' spiral that we've seen at times in the past, the Seventies and Eighties," Haldane said in an online interview with the Centre for the Study of Financial Innovation.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.