BoE's Haldane says sees some wage-price spiral inflation risk

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane has warned there is a chance that cost pressures faced by British companies lead to high prices that become embedded in pay demands, in an echo of inflationary wage-price spirals of previous decades.

"There's again a chance that those price pressures could get embedded in pay packets and then we have something closer - not on the same scale remotely - but something closer to the sort of 'wagey-pricey' spiral that we've seen at times in the past, the Seventies and Eighties," Haldane said in an online interview with the Centre for the Study of Financial Innovation.

