BoE's Greene wants more evidence before cutting rates

February 22, 2024 — 03:05 am EST

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bank of England policymaker Megan Greene said on Thursday that she wanted more evidence that inflation pressures were easing before voting to cut rates, after dropping her call for higher rates at the start of this month.

"Markets are pressuring every central bank to cut rates. I would need to wait to see more evidence that inflation wasn't as entrenched as we may fear before I would be willing to vote (for a cut)," she said at an event hosted in Johannesburg by risk advisors Kroll, where she was previously chief economist.

