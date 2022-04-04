BoE's Cunliffe sees scant sign of spiral in inflation expectations

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Monday that he did not think expectations of persistently high inflation were becoming embedded in companies' and consumers' thinking, and sustained central bank action to stop this may be unnecessary.

"I am not at present convinced that we will inevitably have to lean heavily and constantly against an embedding of an inflationary psychology," Cunliffe said.

Cunliffe, the only BoE policymaker to vote against the central bank's March 16 decision to raise Bank Rate to 0.75% from 0.5%, delivered his remarks to the University of London's European Economics and Financial Centre.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.